U.S. Rep. Adam Smith caused a brief ruckus Thursday morning when he publicly broke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her delay in sending articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

But within hours, Smith, D-Bellevue, fell back in line, saying he “misspoke.”

Smith’s bad morning began with a CNN interview in which he said “it is time” to send the articles “and let Mitch McConnell be responsible for the fairness of the trial.” While he said it had been “perfectly advisable” for Pelosi to try to leverage a fair Senate trial that “would show evidence and bring out witnesses,” he concluded “at this point, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.”

The comments by Smith, a 12-term representative and chair of the House Armed Services Committee, swiftly drew headlines. NBC News reported “Top House Democrat: ‘Time to send’ articles of impeachment to Senate.” Fox News cited Smith in a story about “rising pressure” on Pelosi.

While there was no word on whether he was privately admonished by Pelosi or other fellow Democrats, Smith soon took to Twitter to backtrack.

“I misspoke this morning,” he wrote. ” … If the Speaker believes that holding on to the articles for a longer time will help force a fair trial in the Senate, then I wholeheartedly support that decision.”

I misspoke this morning, I do believe we should do everything we can to force the Senate to have a fair trial. If the Speaker believes that holding on to the articles for a longer time will help force a fair trial in the Senate, then I wholeheartedly support that decision. — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) January 9, 2020

Smith’s office also sent out an identical official statement, adding: “I am concerned that Senator McConnell won’t have a fair trial and I am with the Speaker that we should do everything we can to ensure he does. Ultimately, I do want the articles sent to the Senate for the very simple reason that I want the impeachment process to go forward.”

Advertising

Justin Weiss, a spokesman for Smith said in an email “to my knowledge, Rep. Smith and the Speaker did not talk” after his CNN interview and “staff began working on a statement immediately after the segment ran.”

Like all U.S. House Democrats from Washington state, Smith voted last month to impeach Trump over his efforts to pressure Ukraine into announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, and his refusal to cooperate with the House’s inquiry into those efforts.

But since the House vote, Pelosi has delayed transmitting the two articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial, where a two-thirds majority would be required to convict the president and remove him from office. Pelosi and other Democrats have criticized Senate Republicans for refusing to commit to a fair trial, citing McConnell’s vow of “total coordination” with the White House.

A growing number of Senate Democrats have publicly called on Pelosi to end the wait and transmit the articles of impeachment. Asked by a Wall Street Journal reporter when she’d send the articles, Pelosi responded, “I know exactly when, but I won’t be telling you right now.”