Every weekday until Election Day, Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.

Got a hot date with your ballot this weekend? Find help in The Seattle Times’ voter guide and the editorial board’s endorsements.

What to know in Washington:

Jay Inslee, left, and Loren Culp, right.
What to know across the U.S.:

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Final debate differs sharply from Interruptageddon 2020: The first debate was wild. The second was canceled after President Donald Trump got COVID-19. Finally, with the help of a mute button and other changes, voters got a heated but relatively substantive matchup between Trump and Joe Biden last night. Who won? Perhaps moderator Kristen Welker. Here are seven key take-aways and a look at where the candidates mangled the facts.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (Chip Somodevilla / Pool via AP)
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (Chip Somodevilla / Pool via AP)

The debate closer to home: U.S. Rep. Denny Heck and state Sen. Marko Liias, both Democrats, emphasized bipartisanship as they tackled the COVID-19 crisis, education and more last night. Read about it and watch it here.

Trump yesterday posted unfiltered footage from the "60 Minutes" interview that he abruptly and angrily cut short earlier this week.

Seattle, Portland and New York City are suing the Trump administration over the president’s threats to withhold federal funds from so-called “anarchist jurisdictions.” The cities say the administration lacks the authority to unilaterally add conditions to congressionally appropriated funds. They also say U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s designation of the cities as anarchist last month, based on any factors he deemed appropriate, was arbitrary and capricious.

A Democratic poll of Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District shows challenger Carolyn Long within striking distance of U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Vancouver. Conducted by DCCC Analytics Department, Long trailed Herrera Beutler 47% to 49%, according to a news statement by Long’s campaign. The poll of 425 likely voters was conducted Oct. 19-20 and has a margin of error +/- 4.9%.

—Seattle Times staff
Paige Cornwell: 206-464-2530 or pcornwell@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @pgcornwell.
Seattle Times staff & news services

