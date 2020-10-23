The last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail is Monday. You can register in person during business hours at your county elections office through Election Day; check with your local office for details and COVID-19 safety protocols.
The debate closer to home: U.S. Rep. Denny Heck and state Sen. Marko Liias, both Democrats, emphasized bipartisanship as they tackled the COVID-19 crisis, education and more last night. Read about it and watch it here.
Trump yesterday posted unfiltered footage from the "60 Minutes" interview that he abruptly and angrily cut short earlier this week.
Seattle, Portland and New York City are suing the Trump administration over the president’s threats to withhold federal funds from so-called “anarchist jurisdictions.” The cities say the administration lacks the authority to unilaterally add conditions to congressionally appropriated funds. They also say U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s designation of the cities as anarchist last month, based on any factors he deemed appropriate, was arbitrary and capricious.
A Democratic poll of Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District shows challenger Carolyn Long within striking distance of U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Vancouver. Conducted by DCCC Analytics Department, Long trailed Herrera Beutler 47% to 49%, according to a news statement by Long’s campaign. The poll of 425 likely voters was conducted Oct. 19-20 and has a margin of error +/- 4.9%.
For more information about voting, ballot drop boxes, accessible voting and online ballots, contact your county elections office. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.