Schultz, in a "60 Minutes" interview aired Sunday night, said that Trump was "not qualified to be the president" but also blamed both Democrats and Republicans for "consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people."

Former Starbucks chairman and CEO Howard Schultz is taking steps to mount an independent campaign for president, he announced Sunday.

Schultz, in an interview on the CBS news program “60 Minutes,” said Donald Trump was “not qualified to be the president” but also blamed both Democrats and Republicans for “consistently not doing what’s necessary on behalf of the American people.”

Schultz told The New York Times he would travel the country over the next several weeks as part of a book tour before deciding whether to formally enter the race. His book, From the Ground UP: a Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America, will be released Monday.

“We have a broken political system with both parties basically in business to preserve their own ideology without a recognition and responsibility to represent the interests of the American people,” Schultz said in The New York Times interview.

Schultz is the second person from Washington state considering a run for president. Gov. Jay Inslee has said he will decide “within weeks” whether to seek the Democratic nomination with a campaign focused on battling climate change.

Word of an independent Schultz candidacy has been met with hostility by leaders of both major political parties nationally and in Washington state.

Democrats sounded especially alarmed at what they view as a possible spoiler candidate who could wind up getting President Donald Trump re-elected.

Tina Podlodowski, chair of the Washington state Democratic Party, wrote in an email to party supporters Friday that “this worst-case scenario keeps me up at night.”

Julian Castro, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development who announced a bid for the Democratic nomination this month, said Sunday on CNN that if Schultz did run an independent campaign “it would provide Donald Trump with his best hope of getting re-elected.”

In an interview last week, Podlodowski said Schultz, who has identified himself as a lifelong Democrat, has never met with her and ignored recent invitations to discuss his political plans over coffee.

“Howard Schultz hasn’t held office before. He hasn’t invested at all in the Democratic Party infrastructure. I don’t understand what he is doing,” she said.

Washington State Republican Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich predicted Schultz, 65, would not find much support in his home state, citing Schultz’s sale of the Seattle Sonics in 2006.

Schultz and his ownership group, The Basketball Club of Seattle, sold the team after complaining about a refusal by state and local lawmakers to spend public money on an expansion of KeyArena. The team was purchased by a group of Oklahoma City businessmen, who moved the team there in 2008, ending a 41-year run in Seattle.

“Howard Schultz sold out Washingtonians a long time ago. I think there are a lot of people who have long memories and are not going to forget how that went down,” Heimlich said.

Still, Heimlich argued Schultz might find traction with disaffected moderate Democrats in 2020 if the party nominates an extremely liberal candidate for president.

Schultz could find backing from groups that have tried — and mostly failed — to get independent candidates elected to office in recent years.

Nick Troiano, executive director of the centrist organization Unite America, said a candidate like Schultz could give voice “to millions of Americans who feel unrepresented by either party.”

Even if unsuccessful, he said a robust independent candidate could work to ease ballot-access restrictions for future third-party contenders. Such laws vary by state. Washington’s relatively easy rules require independent or minor-party presidential candidates to hold nominating conventions and obtain signatures from at least 1,000 registered voters.

Troiano said his organization wasn’t ready to leap to an endorsement, and echoed concerns from Democratic leaders about the potential for a spoiler effect benefiting Trump. Any independent candidate should only run if they have a path to victory, he said.

“The stakes are really high in this election. We recognize that. I understand why people would be fearful of a third candidate … I think any independent candidate needs to make clear they won’t play the role of spoiler,” Troiano said.

Social conscience

In two stints as CEO of Starbucks, Schultz turned a small Seattle company that sold whole coffee beans and coffee machines into a global behemoth — a coffee, tech and lifestyle company with more than 15,000 stores and 291,000 employees, bringing cafe culture to the masses.

He fashioned Starbucks as a company with a social conscience, offering health insurance to both full and part-time employees back in 1988, when such practices were virtually unheard of in big corporations.

In 2014, Starbucks launched a program offering fully reimbursed college tuition to employees who could take online classes at Arizona State University.

“Treating employees benevolently shouldn’t be viewed as an added cost that cuts into profits, but as a powerful energizer that can grow the enterprise far greater than one leader could envision,” Schultz wrote in a 1997 memoir.

Schultz has led high-profile efforts to hire both 10,000 military veterans and 10,000 refugees at Starbucks stores. Last year, under pressure from environmentalists, the company vowed to stop using plastic straws and launched a $10 million effort to redesign its cups for easier recycling.

But he’s also run the company more ruthlessly at times.

When Schultz took back the reins at Starbucks in 2008, after an eight-year hiatus, the company was still growing and profitable, but had seen profits tumble as the economy nose-dived. Schultz ultimately closed 900 stores, laying off tens of thousands of employees and drastically slashing expenses.

Last year, just before Schultz’s retirement as chairman of the Starbucks board, Starbucks pledged $25,000 toward a campaign to repeal Seattle’s head tax, a tax on big businesses to raise money for low income housing and homeless services.

And, of course, his leadership of the company has made him fabulously wealthy. He owns nearly $3 billion of Starbucks stock and received about $20 million a year in compensation in his last years at the company. He also had an arrangement with the company in which Starbucks paid him about $270,000 a month to lease a private jet that he controlled.

Foreign conflicts

Starbucks’ business interests would present even larger, if less opaque, foreign conflicts than those of the Trump organization. The company has more than 3,500 stores in China, its fastest growing market, and Schultz remains its largest individual shareholder.

In its annual report, the company cites growth risks in China, including “rounds of tariff increases and retaliations and increasing restrictive regulations.”

Schultz’ specific political views are not well known, but he has criticized both President Trump and the leftward shift of the Democratic Party.

In an interview with CNBC last June after stepping away from Starbucks, Schultz said he had concerns for the U.S. standing in the world, lamenting “the lack of dignity, lack of respect coming from the administration. I think we can do much better.”

He also said he was disappointed in the Republican tax-cut bill. “Corporate America did not need a tax cut to 21 percent when we could have done so much more for the people of the country. Forty-five percent of the people in America don’t have $500 in the bank for a crisis.”

He praised the balanced budgets of the Bill Clinton era and the relatively liberal immigration law passed under Ronald Reagan, and put down the idea of single-payer health care.

“Why can’t we come together, move the ideology out and do what’s in the interest of American people?” Schultz said in the CNBC interview.

Independent turn

Schultz has directed most of his relatively modest political giving toward Democrats. But his most recent political donation, his largest ever, foreshadowed an independent turn.

Schultz gave $50,000 last March to a super PAC that works to elect veterans to public office. The PAC, With Honor, helped a roughly equal number of Democrats and Republicans in U.S. House races last year. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos donated $10 million to the same group last year.

Schultz previously gave nearly $11,000 to the Democratic National Committee in 2016, while not directly donating to any presidential candidate. He’s consistently donated to Washington’s Democratic senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell.

In 2008, he donated to all three major Democratic candidates in the presidential primary — Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and John Edwards — and then donated to Obama in the general election against John McCain.

But Schultz donated to McCain in 1999, as the Republican senator was preparing a presidential run. Later that election cycle, after McCain’s defeat, he gave $50,000 to the DNC.

He also has donated to a few local candidates, including $500 to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s 2017 campaign.

Party officials like Podlodowski weren’t the only ones expressing unease about an independent run by Schultz.

Will Stiles was one of the first store managers at Starbucks, back in 1982, before becoming a product manager and moving to the corporate offices, working for Schultz for nearly 20 years.

“I admire him for a lot of things,” Stiles said. “What he did was extraordinary and he took care of his people all the way through.”

He described Schultz as “a fighter,” whose world view was shaped by growing up poor in public housing in Brooklyn, where “he saw his dad, who was his hero, getting knocked around.”

“I heard him say, ‘Nobody will ever experience what my father had if they work for me.’ For him, it’s personal,” Stiles said. “He’s very committed to what he perceives as justice.”

Still, Stiles has concerns about a presidential campaign.

He’d prefer almost any of the prominent Democrats pondering a run, and referenced the spoiler role that third party candidate Ralph Nader played in the razor-close 2000 election.

“I can’t see the constituency he has,” Stiles said. “You don’t want to Nader it, that’s for sure.”