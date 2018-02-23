Here's who voted how Friday on a bill that makes some legislative records public starting in July — but shields records that already exist.

A bill to keep many legislative records out of the public’s eye passed both the Washington state House and Senate on Friday with votes of 83-14 and 41-7, respectively.

Senate Bill 6617 makes some legislative records public, such as lawmakers’ calendars and their email exchanges with registered lobbyists that are created after July 1. But it keeps private those records already in existence — many of which Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese recently ruled are public records.

“Yes” votes in the House (with party affiliation and district number):

Sherry Appleton, D-23; Andrew Barkis, R-2; Steve Bergquist, D-11; Brian Blake, D-19; Vincent Buys, R-42; Bruce Chandler, R-15; Mike Chapman, D-24; Frank Chopp, D-43; Judy Clibborn, D-41; Eileen Cody, D-34; Cary Condotta, R-12; Richard DeBolt, R-20; Tom Dent, R-13; Beth Doglio, D-22; Laurie Dolan, D-22; Mary Dye, R-9; Carolyn Eslick, R-39; Joe Fitzgibbon, D-34; Noel Frame, D-36; Roger Goodman, D-45; Mia Gregerson, D-33; Dan Griffey, R-35; Larry Haler, R-8; Drew Hansen, D-23; Mark Hargrove, R-47; Paul Harris, R-17; Dave Hayes, R-10; Jeff Holy, R-6; Zack Hudgins, D-11; Morgan Irwin, R-31; Bill Jenkin, R-16; Laurie Jinkins, D-27; Norm Johnson, R-14; Ruth Kagi, D-32; Steve Kirby, D-29; Brad Klippert, R-08; Shelley Kloba, D-1; Joel Kretz, R-7; Dan Kristiansen, R-39; John Lovick, D-44; Kristine Lytton, D-40; Drew MacEwen, R-35; Nicole Macri, D-43; Matt Manweller, R-13; Jacquelin Maycumber, R-7; Joan McBride, D-48; Gina McCabe, R-14; Bob McCaslin, R-4; Joyce McDonald, R-25; Jeff Morris, D-40; Terry Nealey, R-16; Ed Orcutt, R-20; Timm Ormsby, D-3; Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-21; Strom Peterson, D-21; Eric Pettigrew, D-37; Liz Pike, R-18; Gerry Pollet, D-46; Marcus Riccelli, D-3; June Robinson, D-38; Jay Rodne, R-5; Cindy Ryu, D-32; Sharon Tomiko Santos, D-37; Joe Schmick, R-9; Mike Sells, D-38; Tana Senn, D-41; Matt Shea, R-04; Vandana Slatter, D-48; Larry Springer, D-45; Derek Stanford, D-1; Mike Steele, R-12; Drew Stokesbary, R-31; Monica Jurado Stonier, D-49; Pat Sullivan, D-47; Gael Tarleton, D-36; David Taylor, R-15; Steve Tharinger, D-24; Javier Valdez, D-46; Luanne Van Werven, R-42; Brandon Vick, R-18; Mike Volz, R-6; J.T. Wilcox, R-2; Sharon Wylie, D-49.

“No” votes in the House:

Michelle Caldier, R-26; Jake Fey, D-27; Paul Graves, R-05; Mark Harmsworth, R-44; Christine Kilduff, D-28; Vicki Kraft, R-17; Dick Muri, R-28; Tina Orwall, D-33; Mike Pellicciotti, D-30; Kristine Reeves, D-30; David Sawyer, D-29; Melanie Stambaugh, R-25; Jim Walsh, R-19; Jesse Young, R-26

Norma Smith, R-10, was excused.

“Yes” votes in the Senate:

Jan Angel, R-26; Barbara Bailey, R-10; Randi Becker, R-2; Andy Billig, D-3; John Braun, R-20; Sharon Brown, R-8; Maralyn Chase, D-32; Annette Cleveland, D-49; Steve Conway, D-29; Jeannie Darneille, D-27; Manka Dhingra, D-45; Doug Ericksen, R-42; Phil Fortunato, R-31; David Frockt, D-46; Bob Hasegawa, D-11; Brad Hawkins, R-12; Steve Hobbs, D-44; Jim Honeyford, R-15; Sam Hunt, D-22; Karen Keiser, D-33; Curtis King, R-14; Patty Kuderer, D-48; Marko Liias, D-21; John McCoy, D-38; Mark Mullet, D05; Sharon Nelson, D-34; Mike Padden, R-4; Guy Palumbo, D-1; Jamie Pedersen, D-43; Ann Rivers, R-18; Christine Rolfes, D-23; Rebecca Saldaña, D-37; Mark Schoesler, R-9; Tim Sheldon, D-35; Shelly Short, R-7; Dean Takko, D-19; Kevin Van De Wege, D-24; Judy Warnick, R-13; Lisa Wellman, D-41; Lynda Wilson, R-17; Hans Zeiger, R-25

“No” votes in the Senate:

Michael Baumgartner, R-6; Reuven Carlyle, D-36; Joe Fain, R-47; Mark Miloscia, R-30; Steve O’Ban, R-28; Kevin Ranker, D-40; Keith Wagoner, R-39

Maureen Walsh, R-16, was absent.