Here’s how area House members voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Jan. 4

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area House members voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Jan. 4. The votes occurred after the House elected Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as speaker for the 116th Congress. She received 220 votes, Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., garnered 192 votes, and others received a total of 18 votes. The Washington state delegation split along party lines in that vote. There were no Senate votes during the week.

Bill to reopen government: The House on Jan. 3 voted, 241-190, to virtually end a partial government shutdown by reopening eight Cabinet departments and numerous agencies that have been closed since Dec. 22 in a dispute over President Trump’s request for up to $5.7 billion to build a wall on the southwest border. A combination of six individual appropriations measures, the bill would reopen the departments of Treasury, Justice, Agriculture, Commerce, Interior, State, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development along with agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration, Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Security Administration. Congress has already passed regular 2019 budgets for the legislative branch and the departments of Defense, Education, Labor and Health and Human Services and certain agencies. A yes vote was to send HR 21 to the Senate. Enactment of the bill would leave the Department of Homeland Security (below) as the only department still shuttered in a partisan standoff that has forced nearly 400,000 civil servants to take unpaid leave and an additional 420,000 to work without pay, sharply curtailing services to taxpayers.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Abortion funding dispute: By a vote of 199 for and 232 against, the House on Jan. 3 defeated a Republican bid to ensure that HR 21 (above) complies with President Trump’s executive order expanding the so-called Mexico City Policy, a Reagan-era directive used by Republican administrations to deny U.S. family-planning aid to nongovernmental foreign organizations that provide abortion counseling or perform abortions overseas. Trump expanded the policy to cover virtually all categories of U.S. global health funding, including support for children’s health programs and combating malaria and HIV/AIDS. A yes vote was to adopt the GOP motion.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Homeland security funding: By a vote of 239 for and 192 against, the House on Jan. 3 passed a continuing resolution (HJ Res 1) that would fund the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 8, giving Congress and President Trump more time to negotiate his request for up to $5.7 billion this year for building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The department has been partially closed since Dec. 22. A yes vote was to pass HJ Res 1 and reopen the department.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

116th Congress House rules: By a vote of 234 for and 197 against, the House on Jan. 3 adopted rules changing how the chamber processes legislation, oversees its members’ conduct and addresses issues during the two-year span of the newly convened 116th Congress. The package (H Res 6) offered by the House’s new Democratic majority was added to a body of standing rules that has controlled House proceedings since the 1st Congress in 1789. The rules package establishes a select committee on climate change, a special panel for modernizing congressional operations and a new legislative subcommittee to promote diversity in financial services. The texts of bills must be publicly available for at least 72 hours before floor action; bills considered by the Rules Committee for floor debate first have to receive a committee hearing and markup; bills with at least 290 co-sponsors are to get prompt floor consideration; and committees must periodically hold Member Day hearings at which panel members can tout proposals they believe have been ignored.

The new rules authorize the House to join court actions in defense of the Affordable Care Act, while the Administration Committee is newly empowered to conduct depositions while overseeing federal elections. The renamed Committee on Oversight and Reform is given jurisdiction to investigate all aspects of government operations including the White House. Term limits are dropped for committee chairs and members of the Budget Committee. The former Committee on Education and the Workforce is now the Committee on Education and Labor.

The Democrats are reinstating “pay-go” rules requiring that the costs of cuts in taxes or increases in mandatory spending programs including Medicare and Social Security must be offset so that they do not add to the deficit. The package eliminates a rule requiring three-fifths majority votes for income tax increases, and drops the dynamic scoring process promoted by Republicans to reduce the estimated costs of tax cuts by projecting economic benefits. Also reinstated is the Gephardt rule, under which adoption of the annual budget resolution automatically grants House approval of suspending the federal debt limit. The new ground rules repeal the Holman rule allowing appropriations bills to be used to eliminate federal programs or dismiss or cut the salary of specific federal employees.

The new majority’s rules package includes several steps to tighten the chamber’s ethical standards and protect staff members and minorities. House members and aides are prohibited from sitting on corporate boards, members and staff have to receive annual ethics training, and committee assignments and leadership posts are to be denied to members indicted or convicted of serious crimes. House members would have to use personal funds to pay settlements resulting from harassment or discrimination claims by aides, and nondisclosure agreements cannot include language prohibiting current or former staff members from speaking to House authorities probing workplace abuses. House members are prohibited from having sexual relationships with their aides or with aides to the committees on which they serve. Discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is outlawed, and religious headwear can now be worn on the House floor.

The new rules allow the six delegates representing residents of the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands to vote on amendments when the House is meeting as the Committee of the Whole. But should their votes prove decisive, the roll call would have to be conducted again without their participation when the House is in official legislative session. A yes vote was to adopt rules governing how the House will oversee members’ conduct, process legislation, address issues including climate change and conduct investigations of federal elections and the executive branch.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

Pre-existing conditions: By a vote of 233 for and 197 against, the House on Jan. 3 blocked a Republican bid to marshal H Res 6 (above) in support of the Affordable Care Act requirement that health policies cover pre-existing conditions. The Democratic-drafted rules package already gave the House authority to join lawsuits defending the health law against a federal court ruling in Texas that it is unconstitutional. A yes vote was to block the GOP motion.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers