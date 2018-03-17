How area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending March 16.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending March 16:

HOUSE

SCHOOL VIOLENCE PREVENTION: Voting 407-10, the House on March 14 authorized federal grants of up to $75 million annually over 10 years to fund security upgrades at K-12 schools nationwide as well as training to help teachers, pupils and law enforcement foresee looming gun violence in the student body and intervene to prevent it. The bill barred funding for programs to arm teachers. A yes vote was to pass HR 4909 and send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

ACCESS TO EXPERIMENTAL DRUGS: Voting 259-140, the House on March 13 failed to reach a supermajority needed to pass a bill that would give terminally ill people broad access to experimental drugs unapproved by the Food and Drug Administration. Supporters said dying persons deserve access to even high-risk medical interventions as a matter of personal freedom. Opponents said it was reckless to disregard FDA safety procedures and unfair to give false hopes to desperate individuals. A yes vote was to pass HR 5247.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

TAILORING OF FINANCIAL REGULATIONS: The House on March 14 voted, 247-169, to require federal regulators to tailor future financial rules to fit the size and risk profiles of individual classes of banks. A yes vote was to pass HR 1116, which also would scale back regulations issued under the 2010 Dodd-Frank oversight law, including Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rules.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert, Heck

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith

BAR TO TRUMP FINANCIAL GAIN: Voting 182-232, the House on March 14 defeated a Democratic bid to prohibit any tailoring of banking rules under HR 1116 (above) that would financially benefit President Donald Trump, his family members or senior administration officials. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

SENATE

RELAXATION OF BANKING SAFEGUARDS: Voting 67-31, the Senate on March 14 passed a bill that would largely exempt community banks and credit unions from the Dodd-Frank oversight law, while also scaling back federal regulation of the largest banks and midsized regional banks. A yes vote was to pass a bill (S 2155) that would leave intact the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau`s authority to operate as an independent agency largely free of congressional oversight.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

KEY VOTES AHEAD: Both chambers will take up a bill to fund the government after stopgap budget authority expires March 23. The Senate will resume debate on a bill to combat online sex trafficking.