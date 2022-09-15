Seattle will host a question and answer forum with the three finalists for chief of police on Thursday.

The forum, which will broadcast at 6 p.m. on the Seattle Channel and air live on the Seattle Channel’s YouTube, will be the last step in a months-long process to identify a permanent chief before Mayor Bruce Harrell nominates one of the candidates to be confirmed by the City Council.

Harrell announced the three finalists — including two internal candidates and one from the Tucson Police Department — last week in a release. They were selected by Harrell’s search committee out of 15 candidates provided by a private hiring firm.

Adrian Diaz

Diaz, who was originally hired in 1997, was promoted to deputy chief in 2020, after serving as an assistant chief in charge of the department’s Collaborative Policing Bureau. He assumed the interim position in 2020.

He has also worked in the department’s patrol and investigations units, among other assignments.

According to the mayor’s office, Diaz has completed training from the FBI’s National Executive Institute, the Major Cities Chiefs Association’s Police Executive Leadership Institute, the Cascade Executive Program and the Senior Management Institute of Policing.

Eric Greening

Greening has been at SPD for 28 years and has served as the assistant chief of the Collaborative Policing Bureau since 2021.

He has worked in the department’s patrol, traffic and DUI, and narcotics units, among other assignments, and was promoted to captain in 2015, before becoming an assistant chief in 2017.

Greening has completed training through the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police and the Senior Executives in State and Local Government course at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. He is also Senior Certified Professional credentialed by the Society for Human Resource Management and holds a diversity, equity and inclusion certificate from Cornell University, according to the release.

Kevin Hall

The lone external finalist, Hall has been at the Tucson Police Department for 30 years, previously working as a patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant, SWAT sergeant, investigative sergeant, patrol lieutenant, Field Services Bureau executive officer and patrol captain.

He has worked in the department’s Gang, Physical Child Abuse, Internal Affairs, Homicide, and Home Invasion/Kidnapping units and implemented the department’s pre-arrest deflection program for nonviolent charges associated with substance misuse in 2018.

Hall has completed training through Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government’s Senior Executives in State and Local Government program, the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety’s School of Police Staff and Command, the University of Arizona Eller School of Management Southwest Leadership program, and the Foundations of Public Sector Leadership program, according to the release.