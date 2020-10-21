So, you’ve done the right thing.

You paid attention, maybe did a little research and sought deep within your own soul on how to cast that ballot. You filled it out carefully with blue or black pen, took it to a drop box or the post office and and sent it on its way.

But did it make it?

If you live in Washington, there’s an easy way to tell:

Go to the state’s voting information site at votewa.gov. Enter your name and birthdate. On the left side, you should see an option to check “Ballot Status.” Click on that, and it should tell you where your ballot is.

Check the status of your Washington state ballot here.

And if you haven’t yet voted, get on it and be part of a historic election.