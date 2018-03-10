Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending March 9.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending March 9:

HOUSE

FASTER PACE OF FINANCIAL DEREGULATION: The House on March 6 voted, 264-143, to require bank oversight agencies to conduct reviews every seven years aimed at killing financial rules judged to be obsolete. A yes vote was to pass a bill (HR 4607) that also would lead to the pruning of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rules and send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue

CALL FOR TRUMP FAMILY DISCLOSURES: Voting 182-228, the House on March 6 defeated a Democratic bid to require public disclosure of any rollback of regulations under HR 4607 (above) that would yield personal financial benefits to President Trump or his family members. A yes vote was to adopt the disclosure requirement.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

CLEAN-AIR RULES FOR BRICK MANUFACTURING: The House on March 7 blocked, 234-180, a rule issued under the Clean Air Act that would curb emissions from the manufacture of bricks and clay products and ceramics. The rule would cut toxic discharges by 375 tons per year. Critics said it would close plants and cost jobs. A yes vote was to pass HR 1917, which also delayed from 2020 the 2023 the effective date of an Environmental Protection Administration rule to reduce air pollution by wood-fueled heaters, and send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

SCOTT PRUITT`S FIRST-CLASS TRAVEL: Voting 186-227, the House on March 7 defeated a bid by Democrats to stipulate there is no authority in HR 1917 (above) for Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Administration, “to charter a flight or travel in any class of air accommodation above coach class” while on official business. This followed public disclosures that Pruitt and aides accompanying him spent about $197,000 on first-class tickets and chartered flights between March and August last year, including $1,641 to fly Pruitt from Washington, D.C., to New York City in June in a first-class seat. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

CLEAN-AIR RULES FOR BURNING WASTE COAL: The House on March 8 voted, 215-189, to provide power plants that burn coal refuse from abandoned mines with relief from federal air-quality standards for pollutants including sulfur dioxide and hydrochloric acid. A yes vote was to pass a bill (HR 1119) that would allow higher levels of toxic emissions by five of these plants located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

SENATE

RELAXATION OF BANKING SAFEGUARDS: The Senate on March 6 voted, 67-32, to start debate on a bill that would largely exempt community banks and credit unions from the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial-oversight law and provide regulatory relief to larger banks as well. A yes vote was to advance S 2155. A yes vote was to advance the bill.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The House in the week of March 12 will take up a bill providing resources for school-safety measures to counter gun violence, and the Senate will complete work on a financial-deregulation bill.