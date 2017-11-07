Here's how to pronounce the name of Mitzi Johanknecht — the leading contender for King County Sheriff.

You can call her Mitzi — the single name she used on her campaign signs.

But she may soon go by Sheriff Johanknecht. And at that point, you may want to know how to pronounce her last name.

King County Sheriff candidate Mitzi Johanknecht reflects on a career that led to tonight – and explains the trick to pronouncing her last name. (Susan Kelleher / The Seattle Times)

It’s “Joe-Hank-Nick,” the candidate says. “Three guys’ names.”

Tuesday’s results showed Johanknecht leading Sheriff John Urquhart with 52 percent of the votes.

