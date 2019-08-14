This series of stories examines how homelessness, affordability, crime and other flashpoints are reshaping the region in the run-up to the 2019 elections.

Now that Seattle’s crowded City Council primary election is over and two candidates are advancing in each district to the Nov. 5 general election, they need to map out where they may be able to pick up additional votes.

The primary results won’t be officially certified until Aug. 20, and the only precinct-level results now available are from the night of the election, on Aug. 6, at which point only 60% of ballots had been counted.

Left-leaning candidates have gained some ground since primary night and center-leaning candidates have lost some ground since then.

But maps of the certified results will look similar to maps of the primary-night results, in terms of the precincts where each candidate did better or worse.

Seattle candidates who lean further left tend to do well in dense areas with more apartments and renters, while center-leaning candidates tend to perform best in water-view areas with more single-family houses and homeowners.

Lisa Herbold, Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant, Alex Pedersen, Debora Juarez, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis are moving on in first place, while Phil Tavel, Mark Solomon, Egan Orion, Shaun Scott, Ann Davison Sattler, Heidi Wills and Jim Pugel advancing in second.

As of Tuesday, with almost all ballots counted, the percentages were:

• District 1 — Herbold 51%, Tavel 32%

• District 2 — Morales 50%, Solomon 23%

• District 3 — Sawant 37%, Orion 22%

• District 4 — Pedersen 40%, Scott 23%

• District 5 — Juarez 45%, Sattler 27%

• District 6 — Strauss 34%, Wills 21%

• District 7 — Lewis 32%, Pugel 25%

District 1 (West Seattle, South Park)

There were three candidates on the ballot.

Herbold, an incumbent, fared best in West Seattle’s Roxhill, Alaska Junction and North Admiral areas, in Delridge and in South Park. Phil Tavel, an attorney, performed better in precincts near the water in West Seattle’s Alki and Seaview areas.

Herbold was defeating Tavel handily in her own Highland Park precinct and narrowly in Tavel’s own Arbor Heights precinct.

District 2 (Southeast Seattle, Georgetown)

There were seven candidates on the ballot.

Morales, a community organizer, had her strongest showing in and around Columbia City and showed some weakness in Seward Park, while Solomon, a crime-prevent coordinator, did best near the water in Mount Baker but struggled in Columbia City.

Morales was defeating Solomon in her own Lakewood precinct and in Solomon’s own Beacon Hill precinct.

District 3 (Central Seattle)

There were six candidates on the ballot.

Sawant, an incumbent, performed well in the dense part of Capitol Hill and in the Central District while struggling in wealthy north Capitol Hill and in Montlake and Madison Park. Orion, a nonprofit leader, had success in north Capitol Hill, Denny-Blaine and Madrona.

Sawant was routing Orion in her own Leschi precinct (Orion had 1% of the vote there) and defeating Orion in his own Central District precinct.

District 4 (Northeast Seattle, Eastlake)

There were 10 candidates on the ballot.

Pedersen, a former council aide, was dominant in View Ridge, Windemere and Laurelhurst and weakest in the University District. Scott, a writer and organizer, fared best in the University District and near Aurora Avenue North in Wallingford.

In Pedersen’s own Ravenna precinct, he was edging out Scott. In Scott’s own Eastlake precinct, he was narrowly losing to Pedersen.

District 5 (North Seattle)

There were six candidates on the ballot.

Juarez, an incumbent, performed well in Greenwood and Maple Leaf. Sattler, an attorney, was strongest in Broadview and near Lake Washington.

In Juarez’s own Lake City precinct, she was narrowly losing to Sattler. In Sattler’s own Wedgwood precinct, she was defeating Juarez by a large margin.

District 6 (Northwest Seattle)

There were 13 candidates on the ballot.

Top precincts for Strauss, a council aide, were scattered across Ballard, Phinney Ridge and Fremont. Wills, a former council member, showed well in Crown Hill but struggled in denser Ballard precincts.

Strauss was defeating Wills in his own Ballard precinct and in Wills’ own Fremont precinct.

District 7 (Pioneer Square to Magnolia)

There were 10 candidates on the ballot.

Lewis, an assistant city attorney, saw success in Lower Queen Anne, Interbay and around Seattle Pacific University, while Pugel’s best pockets were atop Queen Anne and in Magnolia. Lewis was weak in the wealthy part of Magnolia. Pugel, a police leader, was weak in South Lake Union.

In Lewis’s own Lower Queen Anne precinct, he was defeating Pugel. In Pugel’s own Queen Anne precinct, he was defeating Lewis.