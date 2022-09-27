HAZEL DELL, Clark County — On a Thursday night in September, 500 people paid $15 to hear an ex-Army captain and a high school math teacher regale them with tales of secret algorithms and voting statistics they claimed show the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Clicking through slides of charts and graphs on an overhead screen, Seth Keshel, the lanky former military officer from Texas, and Douglas Frank, the bow-tie sporting Ohio teacher who advocates “Nuremberg trials” for elections officials, spread the lie that Trump, not Joe Biden, was the legitimate winner of the presidential election.

Mixing dead-voter jokes, Bible verses and Founding Father quotes with ballot data, Keshel and Frank portrayed a 2020 election corrupted by a vast and secret conspiracy that is also somehow readily discernible in public election results.

Their presentations, honed at hundreds of appearances across the country, have been debunked by elections experts as statistical mumbo jumbo, but the duo found a receptive audience in Clark County, which applauded their calls to abolish vote-counting machines and voting by mail.

Frank, who goes by “Dr. Frank” in reference to his doctorate in chemistry, told the crowd the U.S. is ruled by wicked tyrants and likened the election-integrity movement to a patriotic Christian revival. “It’s exploding all over the country, because people are waking up,” he said.

In an interview at the event, Frank repeated his calls for “Nuremberg trials” — a reference to the post World War II prosecution of Nazi war criminals — for corrupt elections officials, suggesting they’d be conducted by military tribunals outside the civilian court system after a “war” for the country is settled.

Advertising

“I always say you have to win the war first. Then you can have the Nuremberg trials, and then you have the hangings or the prison sentences or whatever,” he said.

[STATEMENT OF TRUTH] The election was not stolen. Joe Biden won with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. That electoral outcome came down to fairly narrow margins in several swing states, though Biden received seven million more votes than Trump nationally.

But the Clark County event, organized by a group called Patriots United, underscores that many Republicans continue to embrace the doubts about elections stoked by Trump and his allies.

The gathering had the air of a mini political convention, with tables set up promoting local candidates and a slew of proposed voter initiatives. Among those on hand were Trump-endorsed congressional candidate Joe Kent, who also has denied the 2020 election outcome, as well as both general-election candidates for Clark County Sheriff and an election-denying challenger seeking to unseat the longtime county auditor.

Mike Terry, the organizer of the event, said xxcx

Take fro example in 2016 after Trump was elected. Sen Harrs was doing a really good job of asking questions about wasking a voting machine getting hacked

Her huse was never raided. Her phone was never seized.

“We’re expecting to see even more rumors and misinformation in 2022 than we did in 2020,” said Kate Starbird, UW Center for an Informed Public.

Advertising

That distrust in election results has metastasized into questioning of down-ballot races — including in Washington’s Aug. 2 primary.

Bill Bruch, chairman of the Skagit County Republicans, who also leads the state GOP’s election-integrity committee, has in recent weeks claimed publicly that the primary results for Secretary of State were manipulated.

Washington voters are set to elect someone other than a Republican as Secretary of State for the first time since 1960 after Democrat Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson placed first and second in the primary.

The general-election shutout for Republicans is easily explainable. Three GOP candidates, split the vote roughly evenly, ruining the party’s chances even though their combined vote share of about 34% exceeded Anderson’s second-place showing of 13%. A fourth candidate, Tamborine Borrelli, a litigious election conspiracy theorist who ran as an “America First” Republican, also snared about 5% of the vote.

Those results were certified in all 39 counties, and no evidence of fraud has emerged. Still, Bruch, insists the election was likely fraudulent.

“I would not bet my life that the whole thing was rigged. But I can tell you right now, I would bet a whole lot of money. I believe the Secretary of State race was manipulated based on this data right here,” he said in an interview last week at the Skagit GOP’s offices in Burlington.

Advertising

He pointed to a chart of the vote totals over time, alleging the vote distribution is suspicious because the relative vote shares of the candidates stayed fairly constant.

PODCAST? SEA OF claims. 800,000 voters i California.

At Bruch’s urging, state Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick took those claims to the recent “Moment of Truth Summit” in Springfield, Missouri, convened by MyPillow magnate Mike Lindell, one of the country’s most prominent backers of outlandish 2020 conspiracy theories.

“Look at those parallel lines. That’s not human behavior, that’s controlled,” Klippert said at the summit, showing slides of the election results.

Bruch supported state Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro Woolley in the primary. But Wagoner has not joined Bruch in disputing the outcome. He attributes his loss to the late entry into the race of Mark Miloscia, a former Republican state legislator.

“If there was any stealing in the Secretary of State’s race, I think it has more to do with Republicans not being smart and diluting the vote,” Wagoner said.

State Republican Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich, who tapped Bruch to lead the party’s election-integrity committee, said the primary thrust of that group has been to organize and train election observers.

Sponsored

Heimlich said he had not examined Bruch’s claims about the 2022 primary, but stressed “he does not speak for Republicans in Washington State or the state Republican party” on such matters.

Some Republican leaders in the state say the constant talk of election conspiracies is backfiring.

Even

POLLS

the election denial movement has become a sizeable constituency or interest group among the Republican base. Even GOP candidates that do not wholeheartedly embrace the false claims often feel obliged to at least nod or wink in their direction.

For example, Tiffany Smiley, the Republican challenger to U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, claimed on her campaign website earlier this year that the 2020 election “raised serious questions integrity of our elections.” After advancing past the Aug. 2 primary, that statement was scrubbed from the website.

Smiley appeared last month at a Yakima County Republican Party fundraising dinner where the featured speaker was Dinesh D’Souza, the conservative activist behind the film “2000 Mules” which asserts a massive ballot stuffing operation swayed the election for Biden. The

[Glen Morgan / Doug Roulstone?]

20,000 ballots in Snohomish County

“I find it so hard to believe that people were excited about Joe Biden. Nobody showed up to see him. It’s not 80 million people for sure,” he said.

Advertising

Terry and his fellow activists in Clark County have brought information about alleged xxx to the local sheriff, trying to get him to seize ballots from 2020 to launch “a forensic audit to make sure that election turned out the way we were told.”

Auditor says there is an explanation. but has not supplied all the files.

if they don’t get numbers to line up, Roulstone said, the party may file a lawsuit seeking access to the ballots to look for evidence of faked signatures or other problems. Said he’s been in touch with Jovann Hutton Pulitzer.

I think people would be curious to know. If we cant account for 5% of the votes in the election it would xxxxx

I am not some wild conspiracy theorist guy, Roulstone said.

Captain of a nuclear aircraft carrier.

Todd Rudberg, 54, lives in Kettle Falls, Stevens County. formerly in King County. worked for Peter Zieve’s company – drove more than 400 miles to attend this event – a seven hour drive.

“no fraud” with canvassing board in Stevens County. A physicist too.

Advertising

“I suspect that there’s a significant issue because automation is a hell of a thing” worked in automation for 30 years.

“I don’t understand how our election system works. I think there is potential to screw around with it. And so my quest over the next year is going to be to find out, is there any validity to what they’re saying,” he said in an interview after the event.

“The possibility of elections being completely compromised is in my mind. I can’t prove it to you, but I have a theory and I would like to go see what the investigation finds,”

Bruch’s blog is a river of the latest conspiracy theories/

Justin Grimmer, Stanford University

“It is incredibly hubristic to say I have a model, reality deviates from my model therefore reality is wrong”

Kevin Hamilton

To some extent the elections, like all civic govt depend on an unspoken compact among the cittiezes, that we’ee going to run a fair election and accept the result

Were not going ot strom teh capitol and beat police officers to a pulp bewvces you are unhappy that you didnt win They fied a whole bunch of those in 2020. They had a full and fair opp to put on their case, and show their eviden ce. They didnt then and they dont now. There is noi evidence

Advertising

The fact that you have this from the R party even in a blue state like WA, that shows the depth of the infection and how widely its spread

You cant just say it’s a bunch of Arizona wackballs

Kate Starbird

They receive reputational benefits for generating these

Positive attention – grow their accounts

The pace we’re bringing in content …

They’re still talking about 2020. It has metastasized into a world view about how things work

Take things they think they learned about 2020 and apply them to 2022

[Kicker… ???] Starbird or?? Dr Frank phone seizure?

Mike Matson, La Center, 57, works in residential construction.

“We believe there is election integrity issues. We don’t exactly know everything that is going on, but things don’t seem quite right.