OLYMPIA — A Washington House-commissioned investigation in 2019 found that former state Rep. Jeff Morris likely violated personnel policies against harassment and intimidation with his behavior toward staff.

There were no allegations of sexual harassment against Morris, who was a Democrat from Mount Vernon, according to an executive summary of the report dated March 19. The summary was released Wednesday evening in response to a longstanding public records request by The Seattle Times.

Rather, the outside investigator found nine themes, including that Morris “often does not communicate clearly, insults and disrespects others, and gives staff the impression that nothing they do is good enough.”

The review against Morris was launched in the fall of 2018, after a legislative staffer made a complaint about “longstanding concerns” against the lawmaker. The complaint came shortly before Morris lost his position as chair of the House Technology and Economic Development Committee.

The staffer said she had not brought forward the concerns before “due to fear of retaliation and a lack of confidence in the House to protect staff from both the offending behavior and from retaliation.”

Morris — who stepped down in November to take a job in the private sector — could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday evening.

He has previously declined to comment on the findings and has suggested that the complaint could have been from a workplace conflict with one person, or it could have been politically motivated.

“As far as I know, this is more political than it is reality,” he said in December 2018, as the review was being conducted.

Daphne Schneider, the investigator commissioned by the House, interviewed 18 people, including legislative staffers and lawmakers. The summary also said Morris “frequently sent unintelligible communications to staff and members” and made “untrue statements about others.”

The summary recommended setting expectations for the lawmaker’s behavior and not giving him another chair position unless he demonstrated better behavior.

The release of Wednesday’s report comes after the Washington Supreme Court in December ruled that lawmakers’ offices are subject to the state Public Records Act. Lawmakers and legislative officials had long claimed they were exempt from that law, which requires local and state government agencies to release records such as emails, text messages and investigative reports.

It remains to be seen whether House officials will release the full report in a later installment of records, as requested by The Times and other news organizations.