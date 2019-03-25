OLYMPIA — Washington House Democrats Monday unveiled a sweeping proposed two-year state budget, funded in part by a new tax on capital gains.

Their 2019-21 operating budget plan would tackle increased K-12 education costs and expand early-childhood learning and Washington’s college state need grant.

It boosts spending on Washington’s problematic mental-health system, providing money for the proposed University of Washington psychiatric teaching hospital and an expansion of community mental-health beds.

The $52.6 billion two-year budget — which provides for prisons, parks, schools, public lands and other programs — would be funded by adjustments to the state’s real-estate excise tax and an increase in part of the business-and-occupation tax.

It includes a new capital-gains tax, which Democrats have proposed for years as a way to make Washington’s regressive tax system more fair and capture revenue from high-end earners, such as in the high-tech sector.

“Unfortunately, the post-Great Recession economy has not produced enough revenue to fund our current needs,” said Rep. Gael Tarleton, D-Seattle, chair of the House Finance Committee, which handles tax policy.

Advertising

“Wealth is continuing to concentrate in the hands of fewer and fewer individuals,” she added later. “They pay less and less into the critical public investments that we need.”

Unlike a similar proposal by Gov. Jay Inslee, the House Democratic capital-gains plan affects a smaller amount of people but comes with a higher rate. It applies a 9.9 percent tax on some capital-gains earnings — such as the sale of bonds and stocks — above $100,000 for individuals or $200,000 for households.

Retirement accounts are exempt from the proposal, as is the sale of livestock, farms or timberland. Tarleton said about 13,400 residents would be affected by it.

That tax would raise $780 million this budget cycle.

The Democratic proposal would also change the current real-estate excise tax from its 1.28 percent flat rate to a graduated rate. That proposal would lower the rate for people selling a home for $500,000 or less.

The current rate would remain the same for people selling houses between $500,000 and $1.5 million. Above than number, a higher percentage would begin kicking in.

Advertising

The plan would increase part of the business-and-occupation tax for services to 1.8 percent of revenue, up from 1.5 percent. But that would only apply to businesses categories that rely heavily on highly educated workers, such as accountants, doctors and software engineers.

Under that proposal, large technology companies could see their rates rise to 2.5 percent.

The House Democratic proposal also funds the bills included in Inslee’s clean-energy package, which has been advancing through the Legislature this year. Additionally, it funds the contracts that approve new raises for state workers.

Without raising any new revenues, the state is projected to have nearly $50.6 billion for the 2019-21 operating budget.

But Democratic lawmakers and Inslee have said that despite strong revenue growth fueled by Washington’s solid economy, the state needs more money to fund existing obligations and address other priorities.

Much of that conundrum, they say, comes from roughly $4 billion needed to continue funding the 2017 K-12 school-funding plan that resolved the state Supreme Court order known as the McCleary decision.

Republicans, who are in the minority this year in both the House and Senate, have argued that the growth in existing revenues should be able to cover any new spending needed.

Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, argued that the growth of existing tax collections over the next four years, combined with budget tweaks and policy changes, could fund priorities without raising new taxes.

“You can easily get to $3 billion by more or less snapping your fingers,” Stokesbary said last week.

Republicans have also argued that a capital-gains tax is unconstitutional. Three Democratic senators have said they are not inclined to support a capital-gains tax — raising questions on whether it can pass the Legislature.

In December, Inslee proposed a $54.4 billion two-year operating budget. That plan also included changes to the real-estate excise tax, a boost on some of the business-and-occupation tax and a new capital-gains tax.

House lawmakers were scheduled to give their budget a public hearing at 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Senate Democrats are expected to release a two-year budget proposal of their own later this week.