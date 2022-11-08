Tuesday’s election could shake up the Washington state Legislature — or not.

Republicans have been stoking discontent over inflation and crime as they try to gain ground in Olympia, while Democrats have been trying to hold majorities in the state Senate and House by promising voters they’ll protect and strengthen abortion rights and social services.

Democrats currently control both chambers, with a 57-41 majority in the House and a 28-21 majority in the Senate.

Republicans aren’t expected to grab either chamber, based on the results of the Aug. 2 primary election. But flipping even a couple of seats could help the GOP secure more negotiating power on issues like taxes, housing density, police reform and gun regulations.

Many of the year’s most competitive, costly contests have played out in legislative districts outside Seattle, though some matchups in Washington’s largest city have also drawn attention as voters mull whether to back relatively moderate or ultra-progressive Democrats.

Advertising

Here are some of the hottest races:

26th Legislative District — Senate

The incumbent, Emily Randall (D-Bremerton), is facing a challenge from Rep. Jesse Young (R-Gig Harbor). The candidates and independent political-action committees have spent millions of dollars on the race.

42nd Legislative District — Senate

The incumbent, Simon Sefzik (R-Ferndale) was appointed by the Whatcom County Council to replace Republican Doug Ericksen, who died suddenly last December. Trying to unseat him is Rep. Sharon Shewmake (D-Bellingham).

47th Legislative District — Senate

Kent City Council President Bill Boyce, a Republican, is vying with Democrat Claudia Kauffman for this vacant South King County seat that Kauffman once held. The district includes parts of Kent and Auburn and all of Covington.

5th Legislative District — House

An incumbent, Lisa Callan (D-Issaquah), is up against Republican challenger Chad Magendanz, who has previously served in the Legislature. The district sprawls from Issaquah past Maple Valley.

10th Legislative District — House

An incumbent, Greg Gilday (R-Camano) is trying to fend off Democratic challenger Clyde Shavers in a swing district that includes Island County and parts of Snohomish and Skagit counties. The contest drew attention last week when Shavers was criticized for exaggerating his military records.

37th Legislative District — House

An open-seat race in this South Seattle district pits Chipalo Street, a Microsoft project manager, against Emijah Smith, chief of staff at King County Equity Now, a pro-Black advocacy organization. Both are Democrats.

46th Legislative District — House

Northeast Seattle is the battleground for this open-seat House contest between Democrats. The candidates are Lelach Rave, a doctor, and Darya Farivar, a disability-rights advocate.