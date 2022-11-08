Bond measures totaling more than $500 million each for new school buildings and capital improvements in the Highline and Renton school districts were leading in Tuesday’s vote count.

Highline school district voters are voting yes to funding for new school buildings and capital improvements, while Renton School District voters are approving a multimillion-dollar school improvement bond.

Returns showed Highline Public Schools’ $518.4 million bond measure receiving 65.9% approval from voters. A 60% supermajority is needed for it to pass.

Renton School District asked voters to approve a $676 million bond, and so far it’s received 62% approval. It also needs a 60% supermajority to pass.

The Highline bond measure would cost $4.40 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation. If it passes, the owner of a median-priced Burien home with a valuation of $476,000 would pay about $2,094 in 2023. If approved, the measure would give the district the green light to replace and modernize three schools — Evergreen and Tyee high schools and Pacific Middle School — in addition to other capital repairs and improvements.

The Renton bond measure would cover the costs of critical upgrades and repairs to heating and cooling systems, earthquake safety and building security across the district’s campuses as well as the purchase of up to 40 acres and construction costs for a new home for Renton High School.

Renton officials project a tax rate of $3.26 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2023. If the bond measure passes, the owner of a median-priced Renton home with a valuation of $534,000 would pay about $1,741.

Each of the Renton and Highline school district bond requests will be repaid with interest through annual property taxes not to exceed a term of 21 years.