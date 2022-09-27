Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s first proposed budget expands funding for the Seattle Police Department by $20 million — largely by transferring traffic enforcement back to the department — and uses payroll taxes to help fill an over $140 million revenue shortfall.

More than $740 million, nearly half of Harrell’s proposed $1.6 billion general fund, is focused on public safety, consistent with the promises he has made in office and on the campaign trail.

The proposal, released Tuesday, adds $20 million back to SPD’s budget, bringing it to $375 million — marking the first increase in the department’s budget since the City Council began reducing its funding after police protests in 2020. The bulk of the increase comes from shifting traffic enforcement back to SPD from the Seattle Department of Transportation, where it was moved after protests to help distribute public safety response outside of SPD.

“Too often residents feel unsafe on the streets,” Harrell said during his budget speech Tuesday afternoon, calling public safety the city’s “core” responsibility. He did not answer questions from reporters after the speech.

The budget also requests that the City Council alter the rules around the recently established JumpStart payroll tax to free up around $90 million to help the general fund make up the revenue shortfall.

It also proposes cutting funding for positions unlikely to be filled in various city departments in order to pad the general fund. In SPD, those cuts would go back to funding the department instead of being added to the general fund.

Advertising

Harrell’s budget also aims to expand the Seattle Fire Department, adding $2.2 million to hire 30 more firefighter recruits, for 90 total in 2023, and funding three additional paramedic recruits, bringing the department to eight total.

Additionally, Harrell is asking for nearly $2 million to go toward “diversifying” 911 response, though he did not identify specific additional alternative responses on Tuesday to receive that funding. Harrell is expected to release a framework for a third public safety department, to be launched in 2024, by the end of this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.