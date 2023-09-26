Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell pitched increased funding for underpaid workers, affordable housing and public safety in his $7.8 billion budget proposal for 2024, released Tuesday.

Harrell’s proposed $1.7 billion general fund would provide generous budgets for his familiar priorities like public safety, housing and economic recovery, while also leaning into improved wages for human-service workers.

The 2023-2024 budget cycle is the city’s first round of biannual budgeting, meaning Harrell’s 2024 proposal is mostly tweaks to what was passed through the City Council last year. In a speech Tuesday, Harrell praised the approach and the current budget approved by the council.

“While it wasn’t a perfect budget — is there such a thing? — we were able to pass a two-year budget for the first time since the pandemic, focusing on critical needs like public safety and homelessness, a renewed commitment to the essential city services residents deserve, and embracing a back-to-basics philosophy needed to restore Seattle’s economy and quality of life,” Harrell said.

While the 2024 budget is in step with the endorsed version passed last year, the new proposal boosts funding for human-service providers by $10 million, accounting for additional 2% pay increases beyond inflation for human-service workers and a one-time bonus for child care providers. This follows a study that found nonprofit human-services workers in Washington earn 37% less than similar workers at for-profit employers in non-care industries.

Assuming the city’s housing levy is renewed by voters in November, Harrell’s proposed budget will also include a record $334 million for affordable housing, a 32% increase over the 2023 budget.

Advertising

The mayor’s proposal also prioritizes spending on public safety, with a 30% increase to his proposed third public safety department, new positions in police oversight and $5.6 million in funding to make permanent 24 temporary Seattle Fire Department employees in West Seattle.

The budget comes amid ongoing concerns about the city’s slowing revenue and growing expenses, offering little certainty for future-year budgets.

While Harrell’s proposal includes increasing parking rate minimums from 50 cents to $1, and maximums from $5 to $8 — to raise over $6 million in new revenue in the next two years for the Seattle Department of Transportation — it does not address larger general-fund revenue needs, which the council is expected to explore during its budget process over the next two months.

Projected city revenues are still expected to slow in 2024 with around a $20 million decrease in expected JumpStart payroll tax revenue and an even steeper decline expected in real estate excise tax revenues.

Revenue decreases are made worse when combined with a slew of open city labor contracts, which will result in an unknown increase in operational expenses, and a growing judgment and claims fund, stressed by residual lawsuits related to 2020 racial-justice protests and a 2021 employee vaccine mandate.

Harrell’s proposal does not solve looming revenue shortfalls expected in 2025 and 2026, which, as of August, are projected to near a combined $500 million in the next biennium. It does move $17 million to the city’s emergency fund to help reduce required payments in the shortfall years.

The council will consider and amend Harrell’s proposal over the next eight weeks with a final revenue forecast and budget passage by the end of November.

This is a developing story and will be updated.