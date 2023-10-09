Mayor Bruce Harrell wants to increase crime-prevention surveillance in Seattle, stirring up a repeated debate over gunshot detection technology.

Harrell’s 2024 budget proposal asks the City Council to consider a $1.8 million surveillance pilot that would fund acoustic gunshot detection, video surveillance and automatic license plate readers using salary savings from unfilled positions within the Police Department.

The city has repeatedly considered acoustic gunshot detection, most recently after Harrell pitched the technology last year, but council members have rejected it each time due to concerns about privacy, false confirmations of shootings and increased surveillance in traditionally overpoliced neighborhoods.

ShotSpotter, a company run out of California but led by Ralph Clark, a Seattle resident with a history of courting the city to embrace his service, dominates the gunshot detection market.

The technology, deployed in about 100 cities, including New York and Chicago, analyzes reports of shots fired using sensors, each roughly the size of a toaster, placed throughout a given coverage area. Such areas usually span 3 to 5 square miles, include roughly two dozen sensors per square mile, and are identified based on their volume of shots fired, gunshot wounds and homicides.

When the sensors detect possible gunfire, they send an audio clip through their acoustic software. The recordings that sound like shots are passed on to a review center where an employee checks the clip before sending the ones believed to be shots to the relevant law enforcement agency, all within about 30 to 40 seconds.

With sensors meant to identify an 80-foot radius for reported gunfire, ShotSpotter claims to help by sending police to a specific location to help find victims, collect evidence or talk to witnesses that may be lost by less detailed reporting — or no reporting at all.

“When police get a ShotSpotter alert, it’s not about driving around in the car, it’s about getting a cop to the dot,” Clark, president and CEO of SoundThinking, the rebranded company that operates ShotSpotter, said last week.

“When cops know exactly where shots were fired, they can do a lot more to respond to criminal gunfire that often goes unreported, because this week’s stop sign shooting can be next week’s homicide.”

Jamie Housen, a mayoral spokesperson, said the pilot would serve to curtail gun violence, “addressing crime and holding offenders accountable” while strengthening an “efficient use of resources and personnel given currently low staffing levels” within the Police Department.

Seattle has been flirting with adopting ShotSpotter for a decade, considering the proposal at least twice: Once in 2013 when Harrell was a council member and once last year when Harrell proposed his first budget as mayor.

When the council discussed the technology in 2014, it would have cost the city about $250,000 to run ShotSpotter in one 3- to 5-mile range.

The company spent a total of $4,400 lobbying the city in 2013 and in 2014, and Clark personally donated $535 to Harrell’s 2013 mayoral campaign.

This year’s proposal is lumped into a budget item that would also fund closed circuit television surveillance and increase the city’s number of automated license plate readers.

Housen said the video surveillance would “initially be temporary” and focus on areas with heightened concentrations of gun violence, human trafficking and other serious crime.

“CCTV cameras, when coupled with other crime prevention measures such as improved lighting, trimming of overgrown vegetation, community awareness, and police patrols, can be an important tool to help deter criminal behavior at specific places where crime is concentrated,” Housen said in an email.

Before being asked about privacy concerns, Housen offered a list of assurances around how the video surveillance would be used.

“​​Cameras would only be used to monitor public places, such as sidewalks, streets, and parks. Video captured by the cameras would be automatically erased after 30 days,” Housen said. “AI face-recognition technologies will not be used. Notices that the CCTV cameras are being used and are recording will be posted and prominently visible.”

While Clark’s company does not operate CCTV, he says that ShotSpotter is often coupled with video surveillance to gather footage from the area around a shot alert.

“So at the same time we’re providing an alert to a law enforcement agency, we can digitally send that alert to a video management system that then collects all of the CCTV assets in the area of the shots fired,” Clark said.

The license plate readers, Housen said, would be added to more patrol and parking-enforcement vehicles to help locate stolen cars.

If the City Council approves the pilot, the city would open a bidding process in which ShotSpotter and any other companies could vie for the projects. Only at that point could the city say how much of the $1.8 million would go toward gunshot detection, according to Housen.

Clark says he hasn’t recently talked with the city about ShotSpotter but mentioned it when he saw police Chief Adrian Diaz “socially.” Asked if his company would bid on Harrell’s project, Clark said he had not seen the proposed pilot and would “have to take a look.”

The council has only just started its budget process and has had limited discussion about Harrell’s proposed pilot. But Lisa Herbold, chair of the Public Safety Committee, suggested in a recent meeting that the surveillance package would not be the best use of the city’s public safety resources, noting that mental health resources for crisis responders, a Seattle Community Safety Initiative hub in Northgate, and Spanish-speaking staff in South Seattle could take higher priority.

The American Civil Liberties Union and others have condemned ShotSpotter, raising concerns about false gunfire confirmations, increased policing and pat-downs in diverse neighborhoods, and the potential of increased surveillance skewing crime statistics in those neighborhoods.

A report by Chicago’s Office of Inspector General analyzed the technology over nearly two years and found it resulted in additional pat-downs in highly reported neighborhoods while “rarely” leading to evidence of a gun-related crime.

“As demonstrated in other cities, installing microphones and sensors through neighborhoods does little to prevent crime or bring perpetrators to justice, but rather chills free speech, threatens privacy, and wastes public safety resources,” said Kendrick Washington, ACLU of Washington policy advocacy director.

Citing the same Chicago study and an Associated Press investigation into ShotSpotter, Washington said Seattle should “adopt a budget that puts its resources into addressing the root causes of public safety issues rather than squandering them on inaccurate and harmful technology.”

Clark, who lives in the Central District, said his technology could help prevent gun violence and strengthen community relationships with police by creating more quality interactions when officers respond to shootings.

“The imbalance is over policing and [some communities] being underserved. We reverse that,” Clark said.

But, by his own admission, the good or harm that comes from surveillance technology is based more on the user than the tool itself.

“ShotSpotter isn’t bad. It isn’t good. It’s a very cool technology,” Clark said.

“I mean, it’s an amazing technology tool, but the technology tool is not used the right way, that doesn’t mean very much,” he added. “But if a technology tool is used the right way, it can be incredibly transformative.”