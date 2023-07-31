Mayor Bruce Harrell is asking Seattle City Council members who voted against adopting the state’s new drug possession and public use law to reconsider, offering a plan that includes additional treatment resources and guidelines to assuage enforcement concerns.

In a 5-4 vote in June, the City Council decided against adopting the state law that makes both the possession and public use of illegal drugs gross misdemeanors.

Noting a 72% increase in Seattle overdose deaths from 2021 to 2022, Harrell on Monday called for the council to pass a new bill, which would:

Codify the state law that was originally rejected, giving the city attorney authority to prosecute these misdemeanors;

Commit $27 million toward enhanced treatment facilities, new addiction services and improved overdose response;

Instruct the Seattle Police Department to adopt policies stating that “diversion and referral to services is the preferred response to possession and public use while acknowledging that arrests are warranted in some situations.”

“Success will not — and cannot — be measured on how many people cycle through jail; instead, our focus is on improving connections to lifesaving treatment and expanding program options to better meet the needs of those with substance use issues,” Harrell said in a statement Monday.

Harrell’s announcement comes after about a month of deliberation by his appointed 24-member Fentanyl Systems Work Group, a task force of local officials and public safety experts charged with, among other things, making a passable version of the failed bill.

“Today’s announcements represent important steps forward toward a safer, healthier Seattle, as we continue to act with urgency to build out a bold health-first approach, help those in need, curtail impacts of public drug consumption, and hold dealers and traffickers accountable,” Harrell added.

The original bill was introduced to the council at the request of City Attorney Ann Davison in June and would have adopted a state law that criminalizes public drug use, and makes it a gross misdemeanor along with drug possession. By adopting the state law into city code, the City Council would give Davison’s office the authority to prosecute these charges like other misdemeanors.

The state’s effort to replace its old possession law — which made possession a felony and was deemed unconstitutional by the Washington Supreme Court in the 2021 State v. Blake decision — had similar theatrics, as conflicting desires to address public safety concerns around public drug use and possession, without being overly punitive, forced the gridlocked Legislature into a May special session, where the new law was passed.

With a temporary statewide stopgap drug possession law set to expire in July, both the city and state felt pressure to pass something this summer.

The council rejected the original bill in June, with Councilmember Andrew Lewis making the 11th-hour decision to oppose adopting the state law. Lewis, a former city prosecutor, cited concerns with the city attorney’s capacity for diversion in a tearful explanation of his decision delivered to a council chamber largely full of opponents to the bill.

Councilmembers Sara Nelson, Alex Pedersen and Dan Strauss and Council President Debora Juarez voted for the bill, arguing it was necessary for public safety.

Councilmembers Lisa Herbold, Tammy Morales, Teresa Mosqueda and Kshama Sawant joined Lewis in opposition, noting that the bill could result in harsher enforcement, and elevating concerns from the public about a revitalized “war on drugs.”

Harrell and the task force’s new proposed legislation includes the original adoption but also gives SPD a clear edict on when and how to enforce the law.

The bill directs police to follow a set of rules when enforcing drug-related charges, noting that “diversion, treatment, and other alternatives to booking are the preferred approach,” and instructing officers to consider “whether the individual, through their actions and conduct, presents a threat of harm” to themselves or others before making arrests on either charge.

SPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. The department has a policy of not commenting on pending legislation. However, Chief Adrian Diaz seemingly aligned with Harrell’s proposal.

“We are committed to aggressively targeting the supply chain of fentanyl and other deadly drugs, and to support those struggling with addiction,” Diaz said as part of Harrell’s statement. “It’s a dual approach to a complex problem; one that involves not just enforcement, but prevention, education, and treatment.”

Harrell’s proposal also beefs up the city’s investments into treatment and diversion, putting $27 million toward harm reduction, overdose response and post-overdose care — about $20 million will come from settlements from pharmaceutical companies involved in recent opioid lawsuits.

Since July 1, the state law has been in effect without city adoption, meaning that it is still illegal to publicly use or possess illegal drugs, and you can be arrested and charged by Seattle police — but the city could not prosecute. With misdemeanor charges typically under the purview of the city attorney, these charges would fall to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which is designed to handle felony cases and would be unlikely to pursue prosecutions.

Herbold, who chairs the Public Safety and Human Services Committee, would not comment on the legislation Monday, but said she will include it in the committee’s discussion before the council goes on break Aug. 21.

Every year the council goes on a two-week hiatus at the end of August before returning to begin the budget process in September, which consumes most of the last quarter of the year. As such, most major policy changes are made by mid-August.

Lewis noted that there’s another deadline that compelled the task force to move quickly: an implementation delay that requires police departments statewide to follow the previous state possession law until Aug. 15. In the meantime, officers are required to offer a referral to diversion for the first two arrests and are prohibited from booking someone into jail on the third arrest.

“We did want to make sure that we were moving to meet the August deadline and pair some of what we’ve been working on that was ready to go with that release,” Lewis said.

But the release does not cover all of Lewis’ initial concerns, namely the absence of a new therapeutic court to replace the now-defunct Community Court, a misdemeanor diversion court that Davison abruptly ended just days before the initial drug vote.

Lewis said he still wants to see an improved version of Community Court, which was designed to “hook people up” with treatment-based diversions if they have been charged by the prosecutor.

“We should have a court that provides easy access to treatment-based diversions. And that is what community court was aspiring to do,” Lewis said.

“But the executive order really is aimed at pre-arrest diversion — so keeping people out of the court system entirely,” Lewis explained.

According to Lewis, the task force’s plan is focused on pre-arrest diversion that would prevent people from ever facing prosecution, but the task force is still “working in good faith” to build a replacement therapeutic court.

“At this point, I don’t have a solid timeline yet,” Lewis said. “But I’ll just say this: You know, a week ago I would have said I don’t have a solid timeline on this announcement.”

Lewis also said he will introduce an amendment to the proposed supplemental budget this month to expand the city’s pre-filing diversion — the step after an arrest, but before a charge is filed — to add about 200 new slots to diversion programs by allocating an extra $200,000 to city partners.