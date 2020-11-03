A proposition to issue more than $1.7 billion in bonds for upgrades at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle was passing Tuesday night.

King County Proposition No. 1, which would help the public hospital build a new medical tower, renovate labs and improve behavioral health services, among other things, was leading with a little over 77% of the Tuesday night count.

Per state law, bond measures need 60% approval to pass. This proposition would replace an expiring levy, and tax increases would vary, year to year, with the largest occurring between 2026 and 2036. The average hike would be 8 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, and the owners of a home of median assessed value would pay about $75 per year, on average.

There has been no organized opposition to the measure.

Projects would include a $952 million medical tower with single-bed rooms and a new emergency department; seismic upgrades; renovations to clinics and offices; and a new building dedicated to behavioral health.

Proposition 1 also would create space for 150 respite beds to help homeless people recover after hospital stays; 34 are available now. An Involuntary Treatment Act Court at the hospital, which handles noncriminal petitions to detain people with mental illness and which has seen case volumes soar, would be enlarged.

Harborview is the only Level 1 trauma center in the Pacific Northwest between Montana and Alaska.