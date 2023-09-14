Some Seattle elected officials are calling for increased police accountability after release of footage of an officer mocking the death of a woman struck and killed by another officer’s vehicle.

In footage released Monday, Officer Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, joked about the death of 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula after she was fatally struck in January by officer Kevin Dave’s vehicle in a South Lake Union crosswalk.

After responding to the collision, Auderer accidentally captured himself on body camera footage talking on the phone to Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, calling Kandula a “regular person” and suggesting the department “write a check.”

“Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26 anyway,” Auderer said, inaccurately describing Kandula’s age. “She had limited value.”

Auderer and Solan have not responded to requests for comment.

The Office of Police Accountability opened an investigation into the conversation after an attorney for the Police Department reported the conversation in August, but footage of the conversation was not made public until this week, sparking widespread criticism.

Amid growing national outrage, Mayor Bruce Harrell sent a letter to Kandula’s family, days after the footage was released and eight months after her death, offering condolences and prayers.

In the letter, Harrell does not directly address the phone call, but implies that he does not share the sentiment expressed by Auderer.

“Her life had immeasurable value, and any sentiment, shared by one person, that expresses otherwise does not represent the very real feelings of heartbreak that our entire city has over the loss of your child,” Harrell wrote in the letter, a copy of which was released by the Mayor’s Office.

A spokesperson for Harrell said the mayor would not comment on the open investigation, citing city policy.

In a statement Monday after the footage was made public, the Police Department similarly expressed sympathy.

“As others in the accountability system proceed with their work, we again extend our deepest sympathy for this tragic collision,” the statement reads.

Members of the City Council took stronger stances on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who chairs the council’s Public Safety and Human Services committee, called the comments “careless and inhumane” and thanked the employees who reported and escalated Auderer’s comments.

“While I am angry and disappointed to hear the way that this detective talked about a fatal collision, I am appreciative that the accountability system is working to find and daylight this type of culture within the department so that we can continue to push to shift and reform the police department,” Herbold said during a committee meeting Tuesday morning.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant called for an elected police accountability system, saying in a social media post Tuesday that the “so-called Office of Professional Accountability has singularly failed to hold Seattle Police accountable” in the past and noting that “cops overseeing cops will never work.”

“We need independently elected community oversight with full powers over the police,” Sawant continued.

Councilmember Tammy Morales on Wednesday said she was “disgusted” by Auderer’s remarks and called for Police Chief Adrian Diaz to “​​tell the Council and community, in real terms, how he plans to regain control of his department and fix the culture.”

Morales lamented the speed at which disciplinary action and investigations are completed within the department, noting that yearslong contract negotiations with the officers guild have impeded the city from taking certain steps toward accountability.

“This officer should not be on the force. But, because of the ways the SPOG contract undermines police accountability in Seattle, the City is not even able to fire him at this time,” Morales said.

Herbold noted Wednesday that elements of a 2017 council ordinance to strengthen police oversight are part and parcel to the negotiations of the contract, which expired in 2020.

“If successfully negotiated, accountability system improvements will help Seattle’s Office of Police Accountability to investigate cases like this one,” Herbold said in a text message. “SPOG should embrace this opportunity to restore trust by supporting accountability system improvements, just like [Seattle Police Management Association] did last year.”

The Washington Coalition for Police Accountability raised concerns about Seattle police Wednesday, noting that a judge released the department from part of a federal consent decree last week, largely removing the accountability structure put in place in 2012 and marking the “end of the beginning” of police reform in the city.

“Seattle’s police department is just coming out from under a decade of federal oversight, so who is going to hold them, or other local police departments, accountable for multiple instances of misconduct?” Gary Damon, Jr., interim director of the accountability group said, promoting a proposed state law that would give the state attorney general authority to discipline departments.

“Only then can law enforcement restore trust with the communities they serve,” he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.