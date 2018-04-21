In the largest gun-rights rally at the Washington state Capitol in years, demonstrators brought American flags and semi-automatic rifles. The event comes a day after a gun-violence prevention group announced it would seek new regulations on rifles in a fall ballot measure.

OLYMPIA — Filing in with American flags and semi-automatic rifles slung over their shoulders, gun-rights advocates gathered Saturday afternoon in the shadow of the Capitol building.

The March for our Rights, drawing an estimated 2,500 people according to the Washington State Patrol, is the latest public demonstration in Washington state over whether firearms should be more tightly regulated.

Saturday’s rally comes two months after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that galvanized a fresh wave of protesters demanding stronger gun regulations.

In the wake of that shooting — which killed 17 — students and others rallied across the country, staging high-profile rallies in Seattle and elsewhere demanding that more be done to prevent gun violence.

Among Saturday’s speakers was state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen. He urged demonstrators to resist efforts to regulate firearms in the name of the Second Amendment.

Gun-regulation advocates, “try to make you doubt the rightness of your beliefs,” Walsh told the crowd.

The demonstration coincidentally comes a day after the Alliance for Gun Responsibility announced it would pursue a new gun-regulation initiative for the November election ballot.

That proposal would raise the purchase age to 21 for semi-automatic weapons and require enhanced background checks for those weapons, similar to current requirements to buy handguns.

Washington voters in 2014 and 2016 overwhelmingly approved gun initiatives sponsored by the Alliance.

Gun-rights advocates have had better luck in Olympia, where the Washington Legislature has remained gridlocked on more ambitious firearms proposals.

State lawmakers this year approved legislation to ban bump stocks and keep firearms out of the hands of convicted domestic abusers. But Democrats — who control both the state House and Senate by slim margins — failed to bring an assault-rifle regulation bill up for a vote.