Many local government employees around the Puget Sound region will continue working from home until 2021, officials announced Tuesday.

Leaders from King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, from the cities of Everett, Kenmore, Redmond, Seattle, Shoreline and Tacoma, and from the ports of Seattle and Everett, “are taking a united approach to slow the spread of COVID-19 and maximize physical distancing by extending teleworking for eligible employees until 2021,” according to a news release from King County Executive Dow Constantine.

The governments collectively employ thousands of workers; King County has about 15,000 and the city of Seattle has more than 10,000.

King County previously had advised eligible employees they would be working from home until at least Labor Day, Constantine spokesperson Chase Gallagher said. The county’s mandatory teleworking policy applies to employees, “except those where there is an operational need” to physically be at work. For example, bus operators cannot work from home.

Roughly 5,000 of King County’s 15,000 employees are eligible to work from home, Gallagher said. They now will telework at least through Jan. 8.

“We are determined to do all that we can to slow the spread of this virus in our communities and keep our employees and residents as safe as possible,” Constantine said in a statement.

“We’ve learned a lot about our ability to adapt and respond amid this pandemic, and by taking a regional approach to telework, we can continue to meet the needs of residents, maximize physical distancing for people who need to report to work in person, and further stem the spread of COVID-19.”

Tuesday’s announcement should help employees with school-aged children better plan ahead, as districts announce plans to hold classes remotely in the fall, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in the news release.

Local governments will continue to connect people with key services, such as housing and food assistance, online and via phone, officials said.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has continued to spread in the region, with health officials in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties urging people to take precautions to avoid infecting others or themselves.

The seven-day average of new cases in King County has reached higher levels in July than at the outbreak’s previous peak in April.

Governments aren’t the region’s first employers to tell workers to stay home longer. Google will have most employees and contractors work remotely until July 2021, it said Monday. Amazon announced earlier this month it would extend its work-from-home option for corporate employees to Jan. 8.