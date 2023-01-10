By
Seattle Times staff reporter

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee will speak to lawmakers at noon Tuesday.

You can watch Inslee’s speech here.

The “State of the State” speech is an annual custom in Olympia, during which the governor lays out where Washington stands and what legislation he wants lawmakers to pass.

State representatives and senators were sworn in Monday and will consider aspects of Inslee’s budget proposal later today and this week.

