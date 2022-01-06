OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee called on Washington state lawmakers Thursday to pass legislation making it a gross misdemeanor for some to spread lies about election results.

Inslee’s remarks during The Associated Press Legislative Preview came as the governor spoke forcefully against what he called “a continuing coup” on the one-year anniversary of both the Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C., and a protest where demonstrators breached the gate of the governor’s residence in Olympia.

That incident forced Inslee into a secure location that day.

Former President Donald Trump, Inslee said, “is still intent on continuing this coup effort.”

“And we have to realize, unfortunately, it’s not just in other states; it is right here in Washington state, this ongoing effort,” added the governor.

Inslee cited three Republican state lawmakers who used taxpayer dollars to attend a symposium on election fraud that trafficked in debunked conspiracy theories. Held by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, the event in South Dakota revealed no such evidence of fraud in the November 2020 election, and even some of the experts Lindell had invited said the hacking data that he discussed was nonsensical. Inslee handily defeated Republican candidate Loren Culp in the 2020 election.

Advertising

The legislation is still being drafted, and the governor is working to find sponsors for the bill to make such lies a gross misdemeanor, the governor said in his remarks.

“It should not be legal in the state of Washington for elected officials or candidates for office to willfully lie about these election results,” Inslee said.

In an interview Thursday afternoon, the governor said that for the gross misdemeanor to kick in, there would have to be “knowledge that there’s potential to create violence.”

For that reason, Inslee said he believes it’s constitutional and won’t run afoul of prior state Supreme Court rulings.