OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Wednesday.

Inslee is “experiencing very mild symptoms,” according to his office, and he’ll continue to work and take meetings virtually.

It’s the governor’s second bout with COVID. He tested positive last May.

He is fully vaccinated, including booster shots in October 2021 and March and September of 2022, according to his office.

“Once again I am very appreciative to be vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said in a statement. “This is a scientific gift that has given us the capacity to prevent hospitalizations or worse. I encourage folks who haven’t received their booster to talk with their doctor and avail themselves of this protective, life-saving measure.”

Trudi Inslee, the first spouse, has tested negative.