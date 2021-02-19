Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign legislation Friday distributing $2.2 billion in federal money for COVID-19 relief aimed at bolstering schools, businesses, vaccines, immigrants and renters.
The governor scheduled a 1 p.m. bill-signing ceremony for the package passed by the Legislature this month.
According to a legislative staff summary of the aid bill, House Bill 1368 includes:
- $714 million for K-12 schools, including $46 million for non-public schools
- $618 million for public health, including $438 million for testing and contract tracing
- $100 million for epidemiology and laboratory grants, and $68 million for vaccines
- $365 million for rental assistance and other housing-related programs
- $240 million for business assistance grants
- $91 million for other income-assistance programs, including $65 million for immigrants who are ineligible for federal stimulus payments or unemployment benefits
- $50 million for a variety of childcare-related items; and
- $26 million for food banks and other food related programs.
The money comes from several COVID-19 aid packages passed by Congress starting last year.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.