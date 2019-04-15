Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has raised about $2.25 million for his presidential campaign and has done so from a broad enough array of states and donors that he’s qualified to participate in the Democratic debates, his campaign said Monday.

Inslee has raised about $2 million for his presidential primary election campaign since he launched on March 1, his campaign said. That includes donations from at least 200 donors in 20 different states, one of the thresholds for participation in the official Democratic National Committee debates, which begin in June.

Inslee’s campaign said that 75 percent of its contributions were for less than $25 and 95 percent of its contributions were under $100. But it did not include information about what percent of its total fundraising haul came from small donors. Candidates have until the end of Monday to file their quarterly campaign-finance reports with the Federal Election Commission.

Inslee raised $285,000 that can only be used in the event he wins the Democratic nomination and advances to the general election.

“This first month fundraising shows strong grassroots momentum for Gov. Inslee’s message of defeating climate change,” Aisling Kerins, Inslee’s campaign manager, said in a prepared statement. “Jay Inslee is the only 2020 candidate who will make climate change the top priority.”

Inslee has consistently lagged in national polls, rarely coming in above 1 or 2 percent. His fundraising numbers similarly are behind some of the early favorites in the Democratic field — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced $18 million in fundraising in the first quarter, California Sen. Kamala Harris announced $12 million, and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke brought in $9.4 million.

Since his launch in Seattle, Inslee has traveled to Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Oregon, promoting a campaign centered on halting global climate change. While much of the crowded Democratic field shares his views on climate policy, no other candidate has made the issue the cornerstone of their campaign.

“We have a very short period of time to act, and whether we shrink to this challenge or rise to it is the vital question of our time,” Inslee said at his campaign kickoff.