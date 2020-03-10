OLYMPIA – In the most drastic move yet to try to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee is expected Wednesday to restrict gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, a move aimed at sports, concerts and other cultural events.

The measure will be announced during a Seattle news conference, according to a source involved in conversations with the governor’s office but who has not been cleared to discuss the issue. The measure would not affect retail stores, according to the source.

The restriction applies to large public gatherings such as baseball games, concerts and cultural events, another source told the Times.

Chris Reykdal, Washington’s superintendent of public instruction, said Tuesday evening he doesn’t expect Inslee’s announcement to shut down public schools.

“We don’t have any indication at all that he’s closing schools tomorrow,” said Reykdal.

But Reykdal added that people shouldn’t be surprised if Inslee discusses the possibility of preparing for schools to close as the numbers of cases grow, saying, “These are trying times.”

So far, more than 115 public and private schools across Washington have shut down for at least a day because of coronavirus concerns.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Inslee, who recently declared a state of emergency, will be joined by the mayors of Seattle, Everett and Tacoma and executives for King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.

Initially the prohibition would be imposed only in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties, as first reported by The Herald of Everett. The largest concentrations of confirmed coronavirus cases are in King and Snohomish counties.

Many school districts have already begun canceling trips, assemblies and other large-scale events in an attempt to prevent exposure and spread of the virus, including Seattle Public Schools.

The announcement comes as the Seattle Mariners prepare to open their season March 26 against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Reached by phone Tuesday night, Tim Hevly, the Mariners’ vice president of communications, said the organization wouldn’t comment before Inslee’s news conference.

Major League Baseball sources said contingency plans include having the Mariners remain in Arizona, where they are in spring training, and playing their opening home stand there.

The home stand includes a four-game series against the Rangers and three against the Minnesota Twins. Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players’ Association would have input in the decision to move the games.

More immediately, the University of Washington softball team plays at home Thursday night against the U.S. national team, and the Seattle Dragons XFL team plays Sunday against the Los Angeles Wildcats at CenturyLink Field.

A Dragons official declined comment Tuesday night and said the team will make an announcement Wednesday. The Dragons’ most recent home game, on Feb. 22, drew more than 22,000 people. A part-time stadium worker at that game recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Officials with UW, the Seattle Sounders and Seattle Mariners also declined comment Tuesday night.

The Sounders’ next game at CenturyLink Field is scheduled for March 21. They played visiting Columbus on Saturday night amid coronavirus concerns, in front of an announced crowd of 33,080. It was their lowest-attended game since 2009.

Jennifer Zeyl, artistic director of Intiman Theatre, which has ended its season and doesn’t have any immediate productions scheduled, said Tuesday night that she considers the move sensible.

“There’s not a way to contain things unless we contain them,” Zeyl said. “There’s an enormous amount of worry in my heart about these canceled gigs and engagements for artists. But the people I’m most concerned about are the medically fragile and unhoused.”

King County Council member Rod Dembowski, said he and his colleagues had not received a briefing about Inslee’s planned action.

He said he was deferring to public health officials, the governor and county executives who were making the calls.

“It seems like a reasonable step to me,” he said.

It’s important to make sure people’s civil liberties are respected, Dembowski said, but “we’ve got to balance that against this incredible public health crisis.”

Ever since the outbreak escalated, Inslee and public health officials have discussed the idea of “social distancing” in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman told state lawmakers March 2 his agency would consider such measures, canceling or postponing large public events, putting in place travel restrictions or school closures.

“These are all things that have been in our plans, these are nothing new to us in public health,” Wiesman said at the time. “They are not things that widely or often get implemented in the United States.

Inslee on Tuesday also declared new restrictions on long-term care centers, such as nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, to reduce the spread and danger of the virus. Many of the deaths attributed to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, have been linked to nursing homes, particularly Life Care Center of Kirkland.

The measures – which will remain in effect through April 9 — limit long-term care residents to one visitor per day, excluding end-of-life situations.

Visitors being screened must be asked whether they have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 and if they have symptoms, including a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, coughing or difficulty breathing. Staff at those facilities must also be screened at the beginning of each shift.

The new restrictions will cover about 55,000 residents in places like nursing homes or assisted-living facilities, said Cheryl Strange, secretary of the state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS).

The screening will also apply to workers – such as doctors and therapists – who aren’t staff but are entering facilities to see residents, according to Chris Wright, a spokesman for DSHS, which helps oversee facilities. Those people won’t count as visitors for the residents they’re seeing.

The new restrictions require those facilities to screen staff and visitors for symptoms of the virus, and limit the number of visitors.

By Tuesday evening, health officials had identified at least 267 confirmed cases across 10 counties of COVID-19, and 24 related deaths.

King County had 190 cases and 22 coronavirus fatalities, according to state numbers, of which 19 deaths were associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland. Snohomish County had 54 confirmed cases.

Public Health — Seattle & King County said it is now working with nine other nursing homes which have had staff or residents test positive for COVID-19.

Life Care Center of Kirkland on Tuesday reported 55 total positive cases of COVID-19 among its residents, which include 21 who are still at Life Care and the rest who have been hospitalized.

Twelve tests came back negative and four were inconclusive. Life Care is awaiting 12 more results.

Four residents were taken to a hospital between Monday and Tuesday afternoons, media liaison Timothy Killian said.

Officials at the care center said that the 21 residents who tested positive are still at the center and that incorrect numbers of cases had been announced Monday. Life Care said it has had 15 residents die in hospitals since Feb. 19 and had 13 tested positive for COVID-19.

Thirty of the facility’s 180 employees have been tested off-site, and more will be tested Tuesday, according to Killian. A total of 64 workers have COVID-19 symptoms, and two have returned to work. Killian said Monday that five workers had returned, which was an error.

Inslee in recent days has touted an increase in coronavirus testing capabilities, from the state’s public health facility to testing by the University of Washington and commercial labs.

But government officials Tuesday couldn’t explain why tests haven’t yet been given to all the staff at Life Care Center.

Asked about the lack of testing, a spokeswoman for Inslee’s office referred the question to Strange, the DSHS secretary. Strange referred the question to the state Department of Health, which didn’t respond Tuesday to inquiries.

Public health officials and Inslee warned about potentially-steep increases in COVID-19 cases and related deaths if the virus isn’t checked in the coming days and weeks. Inslee has cited genetic modeling by University of Washington suggesting that there could be 1,000 cases in the state right now, a number that could double roughly every week.

“We’re going to see increasing cases for the forseeable future. It will not be unusual for us to see a doubling of cases on a weekly basis, if not even more frequently,” said Patty Hayes, director of Public Health Seattle & King County. “I’m assuming that we have it occurring low-level throughout the county.”

Staff reporters Joseph O’Sullivan, Dahlia Bazzaz, Daniel Beekman, Christine Clarridge, Paige Cornwell, David Gutman, Lewis Kamb and Elise Takahama contributed to this report.