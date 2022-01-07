OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday a new executive order to boost diversity in Washington government contracting and said he will roll back a long-standing directive that restricts affirmative action in state hiring, contracting and education.

The governor’s announcement comes as he and state officials try to diversify government after voters in 2019 upheld a 20-year-old ban on affirmative action.

Voters passed that original ban in 1998. In light of that vote, then-Gov. Gary Locke issued an executive directive instructing state agencies to not use affirmative action.

But a 2017 memo by the Washington Attorney General’s Office stated that the ban “does not prohibit all race- and sex-conscious measures.”

In a statement Friday, the governor’s office said Inslee will rescind governor’s Directive 98-01, calling it “overly restrictive.”

“Within the next 10 days, the governor will issue a replacement executive order that will instruct agencies on how to move forward with achieving equity while still complying” with the ban, according to the statement.

Advertising

In prepared remarks, Inslee called diversity “our greatest strength, and it is only by leveling the playing field that it becomes possible for all Washingtonians to thrive and live healthy and successful lives.”

“Today’s announcements are systemic changes that are designed to break down barriers that have kept too many Washingtonians on the sidelines for too long,” he added.

Meanwhile, the executive order being signed Friday is aimed at increasing the number of certified women-, minority- and veteran-owned businesses on the state’s master contracts.