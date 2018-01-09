Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday released an ambitious plan to tax fossil-fuel emissions in Washington state. But will the Washington Legislature approve it?

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday released an ambitious plan to tax fossil-fuel emissions in Washington state.

Inslee’s proposal would put a price on carbon emissions of $20 per ton, according to Reed Schuler, a policy adviser to Inslee. That price would rise over time.

The billions of dollars raised by the tax would go toward clean-energy projects, work to improve floodwater management and reduce risks of wildfires, and assistance to offset the impact on low-income communities.

Utilities also would have an option to invest in projects to reduce carbon emissions that could qualify for tax credits.

The state would start collecting the tax in the 2020 budget year, with $726 million generated that year. The tax would raise a total of $3.3 billion over four years.

The governor first mentioned a carbon tax in the proposed supplemental budget he rolled out last month. In that plan, he said $950 million of the revenue would go toward replenishing budget reserves he proposed to spend on K-12 education.

But as in recent years, Inslee’s plan faces steep hurdles in Olympia.

Many Republicans have remained opposed to higher energy taxes, or taxes in general.

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Sharon Nelson of Maury Island called the prospect of carbon legislation “a big lift” this year.

In a speech Monday, Democratic House Speaker Frank Chopp of Seattle listed 10 priorities for lawmakers to tackle. Carbon pollution legislation was not on the list.

If approved, it’s presumed tax’s costs would be passed on to consumers.

“There will be impacts on fuel and energy prices, but we expect this to be modest,” said Lauren McCloy, another Inslee adviser.

In 2020, residential natural-gas prices could increase about 10 percent, and gasoline prices could rise between 6 percent and 9 percent, McCloy said. That would be about 18 cents per gallon, she said.

Electricity costs could increase between 4 percent and 5 percent, although that would likely amount to less for Seattle consumers, who are served largely by hydropower.

The tax is intended to create a price signal that steers consumers — including businesses — away from fossil fuels. It would rise by 3.5 percent each year above the rate of the inflation.

It would be levied on several hundred businesses that use fossil fuels, including, petroleum distributors and others.

Among those products shielded from the tax would be aircraft fuels and fossil fuels used for agriculture. Some trade-exposed, energy intensive industries also would be exempted.

An administrative rule-making process would decide how businesses would be shielded from the tax.

Details of Inslee’s carbon tax come on the second day of the legislative session, and the same day the governor is giving his State of the State address before lawmakers.

While combating climate change has been Inslee’s signature priority, the Legislature and the courts have stifled his ambitions.

In the Legislature’s 2015 session, the governor’s plan to create a carbon cap-and-trade system stalled. Likewise, lawmakers in 2017 took a pass on his proposal for a carbon tax.

Meanwhile, a judge last month invalidated parts of the clean-air rule that Inslee created through executive action, which was intended to cut greenhouse-gas emissions.

Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, said recently she is open to idea of a carbon tax. But Rolfes said she would be concerned about any proposal that “translated into a significant gas tax,” since lawmakers in 2015 hiked the gas tax.

Nonetheless, with talk of new ballot measure on carbon that could go to voters, lawmakers are talking about carbon more than in recent years.

Aside from Inslee’s proposal, a trio of Democratic senators has released SB 6096, their own carbon-pollution bill. About a dozen Democratic House members have signed on to another proposal, HB 2338.

House Republicans are looking at drafting their own carbon bill, according to House Minority Leader Rep. Dan Kristiansen, R-Snohomish.

Still, a carbon tax is likely to face opposition from some lawmakers.

On Monday, Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, criticized any carbon proposal as a tax on energy that would hurt businesses.

“That just can’t happen in Washington state,” said Ericksen, a vocal critic of Inslee and a skeptic of climate change. “We have to push back hard.”