OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID Thursday morning, his office said.

He has “very mild” symptoms including a cough, his office said in an announcement. He’ll continue to work and take meetings virtually.

Inslee received a booster shot Wednesday evening, but was exposed in the days before that, a spokesperson said. Since exposure, the governor had been following CDC guidance, masking and testing negative until Thursday morning.

“COVID remains with us and vaccination remains as important as ever,” Inslee said in a statement. “We are so appreciative that we have this vaccine that has the ability to keep you out of the hospital or worse. I’m glad I received it and encourage others to take advantage.”

Inslee tested positive in February and in May 2022.

Earlier this month, Washington health officials said the state had been seeing a slow increase in COVID infections and hospitalizations since July. The Biden administration announced that it is again making free COVID tests available by mail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.