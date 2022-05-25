Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a cough, his office announced Wednesday.

Inslee, who is fully vaccinated and has had two booster shots, took a rapid antigen test that came back positive Wednesday, his office said in a news release. He is working from home and consulting with his doctors to set up antiviral treatments.

“I am experiencing very mild symptoms and am most glad I’m vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee, 71, said in a statement. “I hope others consider getting their booster because it’s very effective in preventing serious illness.”

Inslee’s communications director, Jaime Smith, added in a statement: “Aside from having a slight cough, the governor is feeling well and in typical good spirits.



“He is working from home and will soon receive antiviral treatments. As we’re seeing, the current COVID variants are extremely contagious and vaccinations remain the most important tool to protecting ourselves against serious illness, hospitalization and death. We hope every eligible Washingtonian takes advantage of these life-saving tools.”

Citing rising infections and hospitalizations from COVID-19, state public health officials are again urging Washingtonians to wear face masks indoors.

No new mandates have been issued.