Gov. Jay Inslee signed a slate of housing bills Monday, capping a legislative session many lawmakers took to calling the “year of housing.”

Among the 10 bills he signed, Washington will allow multifamily housing in many more neighborhoods, encourage people to develop accessory dwelling units, and streamline development regulations, among other policies. Many of the bills are aimed at boosting the supply of housing in a state where it’s expensive and sorely needed.

Inslee signed nine of the bills at SEIU 775 about 1 p.m. Monday in Seattle.

In a separate ceremony later, Inslee was scheduled to sign House Bill 1474, a bill that will help people who were affected by racist housing covenants designed to keep ethnic and religious minorities out of certain neighborhoods, as well as their descendants, with down payments and closing costs.

The Washington Department of Commerce estimates the state will need about 1 million more homes in the next 20 years.

This year, lawmakers also passed a budget with a $400 million investment in the state’s Housing Trust Fund, which finances affordable housing projects. That money will pay for about 3,000 new rental homes and help 250 to 400 households with homeownership, according to the department.