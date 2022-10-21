Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday announced he and state lawmakers will pursue a state constitutional amendment to protect the right to abortion access in Washington in the 2023 legislative session.

Since a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealed that Roe v. Wade was poised to be overturned in May, Washington lawmakers have made it clear that they intend to strengthen support for people seeking abortions.

The Supreme Court, in a decision by its conservative majority, in June ended constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century.

At a Friday news conference in Bellingham, Inslee said the proposed constitutional amendment will also protect the right to use or refuse contraceptive services. Officials announced policies to strengthen privacy protections for patients, including data protection and sanctuary policies for and those coming to Washington for abortions.

While abortion is still legal across Washington, Inslee has signaled his intent to make the state a “sanctuary” for those seeking abortions. In June, he announced plans to instruct the Washington State Patrol not to cooperate with law enforcement officials from other states who might seek to prosecute people who travel to Washington for abortions.

California, Michigan and Vermont are voting now on whether to approve state constitutional amendments to guarantee access to abortion and contraception.

In August, the Seattle City Council made it illegal to discriminate against someone for seeking or receiving an abortion and added a misdemeanor charge for interfering with health care to the city code.

