OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday unveiled an expansive 2019-21 budget plan for Washington, funded in part by $3.7 billion in new revenue that includes a proposed capital-gains tax.

Inslee’s $54.4 billion proposed state operating budget represents a roughly 20 percent increase from the $43.7 billion budget that he and state lawmakers approved in 2017.

The plan would fund existing government services — such as schools, prisons, parks and social-service programs — and provide $675 million for new collective-bargaining agreements that give raises to state workers. It adds $1.1 billion in new education spending, from early learning through K-12 and college.

It would spend about $1 billion on a variety of efforts to help the critically endangered southern resident population of killer whales.

And it would fund about 60 percent of Inslee’s $675 million proposal to reshape Washington’s mental-health system, with the remainder of the money coming from a different budget.

To fund those and other priorities sought by Inslee, the plan would institute a 9 percent tax on some capital-gains earnings above $25,000 for individuals and $50,000 for households.

Retirement accounts, homes, farms and forestry transactions would be exempt from the tax. About 1.5 percent of Washington’s households would be subject to it.

The tax would raise about $975 million for the next two-year budget, and about $2 billion in future bienniums.

Inslee would also boost the state business-and-occupation tax rate for services, which applies to professionals like attorneys and accountants. That current 1.5 percent tax rate would increase to 2.5 percent, raising another $2.6 billion over two years.

The governor also proposed two smaller tax changes in the wake of this year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling known as the Wayfair decision, which allows states to collect sales tax on retailers outside their borders. That would raise about $123 million over two years.

Since lawmakers passed the current budget in 2017, Washington’s economy has continued to boom, raking in higher-than-expected revenue from existing taxes.

Without any new taxes, the state is projected to have about $50 billion for the upcoming budget cycle.

But the court-ordered K-12 school-funding plan that lawmakers enacted in recent years, driven by the state Supreme Court’s 2012 McCleary decision, has grown the obligations of state government, according to David Schumacher, director of the state Office of Financial Management.

The proposed budget includes $4.1 billion for costs to maintain that plan, which the court approved in June after years of oversight, contempt orders and fines against the state.

“If we didn’t have this $4 billion growth in K-12, we wouldn’t have had to raise taxes by $3.7 billion,” said Schumacher. “The pressure on the whole budget is from K-12, it’s from the decisions we made over the last few years.”

Republicans have griped about Washington’s expanding budget over the past several years and have strongly resisted a capital-gains tax, calling it unconstitutional and too volatile from one year to the next to be reliable.

Democrats in recent years have sought it and other tax increases in an effort to make Washington’s tax system less regressive.

Leaders in the state Senate and House — both controlled now by comfortable Democratic majorities — will release their own budgets during the legislative session that starts in January.