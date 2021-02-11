All but six of Washington’s 39 counties will now be able to loosen COVID-19 restrictions and bring back indoor dining, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.

In a news conference, Inslee said that five of the eight regions in his latest reopening plan for Washington would advance to the second and less-restrictive phase.

Those regions announced to move forward are East, North, North Central, Northwest and Southwest.

Meanwhile the West and Puget Sound regions — which include King, Pierce, Snohomish, Thurston and three other counties — have already advanced to the second phase. Those regions will remain in the second phase.

With Thursday’s announcement, only the South Central region — which includes Benton, Franklin, Columbia, Kittitas, Walla Walla and Yakima counties — will remain in the first and more restrictive phase.

For counties in the second phase, restaurants can bring back indoor service at restaurants to 25% capacity through 11 p.m. Indoor fitness centers and live entertainment venues — such as bowling alleys, museums, and concert halls — can also open up at 25% capacity. Establishments that only serve alcohol and no food, however, are to remain closed.

Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today to discuss the 2021 legislative session and the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including rental and business assistance, and vaccine distribution.

Inslee Thursday also announced the distribution of an additional $43.5 million for rental assistance and $43.5 million to assist businesses hurt by the pandemic. The money comes from the state’s disaster response account.

For more information on the eight regions and what activities are allowed in the different phases, see here.