OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday touted his proposals to address homelessness, poverty, mental health issues and climate change, and pressed lawmakers to make it easier to build town homes and duplexes to ease the state’s dire housing shortage.

In a nod to both the COVID-19 pandemic and fears over security, Inslee delivered his annual State of the State address in a Capitol temporarily closed to the public around the time of the speech.

Inslee spoke in the Capitol building’s State Reception Room to an audience consisting only of journalists, who were spaced apart and had received negative coronavirus test results the day before.

In his speech, the governor thanked health workers, emergency responders and others working daily amid the pandemic, and offered his condolences to the family of Sen. Doug Ericksen, a longtime Republican lawmaker who died last month after testing positive for the virus.

And the governor urged lawmakers — who began the 60-day legislative session this week — to move forward on a host of pressing issues.

“I can encapsulate the state of our state very simply — we need action,” Inslee said.



“We can wake up every morning the next 60 days understanding we need ‘action, this day’ — which was Churchill’s first order at the beginning of World War II, but it serves to focus on the many tasks before us,” the governor added.

The decisions to close the Capitol for the speech came at the request of Inslee’s staff, according to Tara Lee, spokesperson for the governor.

The temporary closure comes after lawmakers and the governor last year occupied a Capitol that was closed to the public for the entire session amid the pandemic and civil unrest.

Early on, hundreds of National Guard soldiers stood sentry as last year’s legislative session begin just days after the Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C., and a protest in Olympia the same day where demonstrators breached the gates of the governor’s residence and chanted slogans on his lawn.

“No specific threats, out of caution,” Lee wrote in an email. “Our office staff requested it, not the governor.”

State Sen. Chris Gildon, R-Puyallup, was slated Tuesday afternoon to give the official Republican response to Inslee’s remarks.

Democratic lawmakers this session are expected to explore changes to some of the new policing laws passed last year, and fixes to Washington’s long-term care program. They are also expected to address funding for transportation projects and salmon recovery, and continuing the coronavirus response.

Republicans, who are in the minority in the Legislature, have called again for changes to the broad executive powers that Inslee has used for nearly two years to issue emergency orders in response to the pandemic.