OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday announced an extension of his emergency stay-home order through the end of May 4, to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

Thursday’s announcement extends by nearly a month Inslee’s order that closed many businesses, public schools and much of Washington’s society as the state continues to battle cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The extension means the entire stay-home order will remain in effect a full six weeks, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 4th. That makes Tuesday, May 5th the first day for businesses and other activities to open back up.

First announced on March 23, the stay at home order is aimed at keeping people indoors and restricting as much interaction as possible. Some businesses deemed essential — like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores — remain open.

The order also kept in place and strengthened earlier restrictions, temporarily banning sporting events, concerts and going to gyms, bars and nail salons.

Restaurants can still provide takeout, but are otherwise closed. A host of other businesses are considered “non-essential” and are shuttered. Many construction projects have fallen silent.

Advertising

Restauranteur Ethan Stowell said Thursday the May 4 extension will put his and other bars and restaurants further in the red, but “this is the correct thing to do. If we need to extend to May 4 or even June 4- whatever is required, I’m all for it,” Stowell said.

“Everyone is suffering right now. The quickest way to getting back to normal is getting this thing knocked out once and for all. If it needs to be extended, then we need to do that too,” Stowell added.

Since announcing the original stay-home order, Inlsee has made a handful of clarifications that re-opened some activities.

The governor previously lifted a ban on funerals, though they are still tightly restricted.

And in an update this week, he deemed essential other businesses like automotive repair shops, private campgrounds and commercial fishing and geoduck operations.

In that order, the governor also named some automotive sales and leasing activities as essential, along with renewable energies.

Advertising

Still, the coronavirus pandemic has brought economy activity — across the nation and in Washington — to a shuddering halt. More than 180,000 state residents last week filed for unemployment insurance.

There have been glimmers of hope showing that the social-distancing measures being practiced may be having a positive impact in Washington.

As of Thursday, there were 6,585 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 262 deaths, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).

Meanwhile, Washington medical workers remain short of personal protective gear — such as gloves, gowns, masks and face shields — to protect them on the frontlines of the outbreak.

Inslee on Wednesday called on manufacturing companies in the state to switch over to producing those items, if possible, as well as components needed for test kits.

The governor has stressed that without adequate testing capabilities, it will be hard for the state to lift all its restrictions.

How is this outbreak affecting you? What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.