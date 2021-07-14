OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday announced an emergency drought declaration to cover nearly all of Washington.

The announcement comes after an extended drought — spurred further by the recent heat waves — has exploded into wildfire season, with blazes tearing across Eastern and Central Washington.

The emergency declaration signals that water supplies are projected to be 75% of average, according to the governor’s office. It allows the state Department of Ecology to take some emergency measures, like quicker processing for emergency drought permits and allowing temporary transfers of water rights, among other things.

In addition to water woes, the drought is helping to create what could be a potentially bad wildfire season.

Exempt from the emergency declaration are the Seattle, Everett and Tacoma metro areas.

Last month, the National Interagency Fire Center issued a warning for “above normal significant fire potential” for much of the Northwest from July to September.

Already by mid-June, Washington had responded to at least 410 fires on state lands, according to state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz. That was “the highest number of year-to-date fires in our history,” Franz said at the time.

Larger fires are now cropping up.

Currently, a quickly spreading brush fire in Chelan County near Wenatchee has threatened more than 230 homes, as well as orchards and a Chelan County Public Utility District substation. The Red Apple Fire is estimated at 4,000 acres.

Meanwhile, a trio of fires in Okanogan County have prompted evacuations on the Colville Indian Agency, in Nespelem, and for residents of Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road.

Other fires have sprung up around East Wenatchee and Cheney.

Those blazes join more than 300 fires in British Columbia, two dozen in California, and more than a dozen each in Idaho and Oregon.