VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent has officially conceded the race to represent Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District after his defeat in November by Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Kent said Wednesday he called Gluesenkamp Perez to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory, The Columbian reported. The acknowledgment came after counties in the southwestern district concluded individual machine recounts, per Kent’s request.

The recount results showed that Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez won the race with 50.14%, leading Kent’s 49.31%. In the recount, she gained nine votes while he gained five.

Kent said the Republican Party cannot continue to lose the voter turnout battle, that it must adapt and that he looked forward to “helping lead this change.”

Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Kent claimed during his campaign that Trump won the 2020 presidential election. He also wanted to investigate the FBI, to search for evidence, he said, that the agency secretly instigated the Jan. 6 attack.

Gluesenkamp Perez said Wednesday on Twitter that she is glad Kent accepted his loss. “Democracy is alive and well in our corner of the country,” she wrote.

The 3rd District narrowly voted for Trump in 2020 and has been represented by Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. She failed to make it through the state’s top two primary after her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Gluesenkamp Perez — who co-owns an auto shop with her husband in Portland, Oregon — said that as a small-business owner who lives in a rural part of the district, she was more aligned with voters than Kent, who repeatedly had to explain his connections to right-wing extremists.

The Washington Secretary of State’s office is anticipated to recertify the election results this week.