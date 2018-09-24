Facing a host of allegations of sexual misconduct and pressure from Republican colleagues to step down, Rep. Matt Manweller, R- Ellensburg, said Monday he will stay in the race for re-election but will resign if elected before the next legislative session in January.

The Republican from the Ellensburg area said in a message to the Yakima Herald that this past year has been incredibly difficult to his family. He has battled a series of allegations about his interactions with young women and teenagers, leading Republican leaders last week to call for Manweller to step down.

“Moving forward, I am primarily focused on creating a safe and healthy environment for my family, in particular, my wife and two children,” Manweller said. He did not respond to text messages from The Seattle Times.

A Seattle Times story last year examined allegations that Manweller had sexually harassed students at Central Washington University, where he was working as a professor. In the wake of the story, the university launched a new investigation that led to his termination, and more allegations about his conduct surfaced. Last week, a story by NW News Network detailed the account of a woman from Idaho who said Manweller, who had been her teacher in high school, had sex with her when she was 17.

Manweller has been in the Legislature since 2012 and rose to be the assistant floor leader in the House until GOP leaders asked him to step down from that position last year. He is up for re-election this year and received 63 percent of the vote in the primary last month, well ahead of Democratic candidate Sylvia Hammond.

Manweller’s name cannot be removed from the November ballot. If he is re-elected, Manweller said he plans to resign before the legislative session begins.

“For the Republican Party, however, it is important that I am re-elected because the law would require that my seat be filled with another Republican,” Manweller said.

Officials with the Washington Secretary of State have said that if Manweller wins the election but decides not to hold the seat, the district’s Republican precinct committee officers would gather to choose three nominees for the seat and local county council members in the district would have to decide who the new lawmaker would be.