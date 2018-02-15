The numbers are good news for lawmakers who have been ordered by the state Supreme Court to expedite the time frame to pay for the teacher and staff salary portion of a plan passed last year to fully fund basic education.

OLYMPIA — As lawmakers prepare to unveil their supplemental budget proposals next week, they received good news about state-revenue projections that look to increase by about $1.3 billion more than expected through 2021.

The numbers released by the Office of Financial Management Thursday at a meeting of the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council showed that overall state revenues will increase by nearly $628 million for the current two-year budget that ends mid-2019, putting it at nearly $45 billion.

The projections for the next two-year budget that ends in mid-2021 also increase, by nearly $660 million, pushing the state budget up to $49.1 billion.

The numbers are good news for lawmakers who have been ordered by the state Supreme Court to expedite the time frame to pay for the teacher and staff salary portion of a plan passed last year to fully fund basic education.