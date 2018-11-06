González, 55, a former King County Superior Court judge, was appointed to the high court in 2011 and won election to a six-year-term in 2012. He led 68 percent to Nathan Choi's 32 percent in Tuesday's returns.

Incumbent Justice Steven González overcame a left-field challenge from attorney Nathan Choi on Tuesday in the only contested race for Washington’s Supreme Court.

González led 68 percent to 32 percent for Choi in the nonpartisan contest after initial election-night ballot counts.

González, 55, a former King County Superior Court judge, was appointed to the high court in 2011 and won election to a six-year-term in 2012. He was rated “exceptionally well qualified” by 10 bar associations in Washington this time around and raised about $326,000 for his re-election bid.

Choi, 46, an attorney based in Bellevue, raised no money and didn’t actively campaign. His website posted links to various conspiracy theories, including videos about the Deep State, the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Titanic’s sinking. Choi was admonished by the King County Bar Association for violating its guidelines on fair campaigns after an unsuccessful bid for Washington’s Court of Appeals in 2017. He didn’t cooperate with the bar’s candidate ratings process this year.

González said he was concerned that the little attention paid to the race could hurt his re-election chances.