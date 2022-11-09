New ballot counts Wednesday showed Democrats maintaining their leads in two Washington congressional races that remain too close to call.

U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, was ahead with 52% of the vote against Republican challenger Matt Larkin in the 8th Congressional District. She led by about 11,400 votes, compared with 11,100 on election night.

Meanwhile, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez led Republican rival Joe Kent in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District with about 52% support. Her lead was 10,200 votes, compared with about 11,100 on election night.

Both races remained too close to call as of Wednesday evening.

Tens of thousands of ballots remain to be tallied in each contest, and clearer trends may develop by Thursday.

However, if the results stand, they’d be further evidence that a much-discussed “red wave” did not emerge in the midterm election. Control of the U.S. House and Senate remained unclear, though it’s still possible that Republicans could capture narrow majorities in both, forming a legislative barrier for the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term.

In the 8th District, Larkin would have to take 55% of the estimated remaining votes to catch up to Schrier, according to a Seattle Times analysis of voting patterns in the race.

“We are feeling very, very good about the results we have seen come in so far. The Congresswoman’s share of the vote is holding steady as more results are rolling in, and we’re grateful to the election workers who are working diligently across the state,” said Hana Tadesse, a Schrier campaign spokesperson, in an email.

Larkin’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Tuesday, he said he was optimistic he could make up the gap as more votes are counted this week.

Schrier is seeking a third term. She flipped the 8th District to Democrats for the first time in 2018, after the retirement of former Rep. Dave Reichert.

The 3rd District’s incumbent, U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, was defeated in the primary as angry Republicans ousted her for voting to impeach ex-president Donald Trump in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kent, who had been endorsed by Trump, emerged from that contested primary as the odds-on favorite to take the seat.

But Gluesenkamp Perez and Democrats saw a path to victory because of Kent’s far-right views, including denial of the 2020 election results, favoring a national abortion ban and calling defendants arrested in the attack on the U.S. Capitol “political prisoners.”

Returns in the race so far show Kent running nearly five percentage points behind Tiffany Smiley, the Republican Senate nominee, in the 3rd District’s main population center of Clark County.

Spokespersons for the Kent and Gluesenkamp Perez campaigns had no comment on Wednesday’s vote update.

Kent would have to take about 56% of the remaining votes to catch up to Gluesenkamp Perez, according to a Times analysis.

Still, Kent and Republican leaders have said they expect late returns to swing their way, a trend that could be evident when more ballots are counted Thursday.

Seattle Times reporters Claire Withycombe and Manuel Villa contributed to this article.