Larry Gossett might be in trouble.

Gossett, who’s been a King County Council member for a quarter-century, and a Seattle civil rights icon for twice that long, trailed challenger Girmay Zahilay 52% to 39% in early returns Tuesday night. And while both Zahilay and Gossett will move on to November’s general election, Gossett is almost certainly looking at the most challenging campaign of his long career.

Stan Lippman, a perennial candidate and disbarred attorney, placed a distant third on election night, with 8% of the vote.

Gossett, a longtime civil rights activist and Central District community leader, was first elected to the County Council in 1993. Since then, he’s been re-elected seven times, representing a district that includes the University District, Capitol Hill, Central District and Southeast Seattle.

His vote margins over the years — 84%, 100%, 100%, 100%, 80%, 98%, 98%, 98% — look more like the grades of an excellent student than what they actually are — Gossett’s (overwhelming) share of the vote in every general election he’s ever been in.

Zahilay, 32, is less than half Gossett’s age. An Ivy League-educated lawyer and education advocate who emigrated from Sudan at age 4, Zahilay has raised about $40,000 more than Gossett so far in the campaign, and outspent Gossett by about $30,000.

Both candidates say they would focus on increasing affordable housing and access to public transit. They agree on most issues, but Zahilay stresses the importance of new ideas and energy, while Gossett points to his experience and legislative track record.

Zahilay says he would have opposed the new, nearly completed youth jail and services center, which Gossett supported, arguing the current, aging facility is rundown and inadequate.

In Council District 8, which includes West Seattle, Burien and Tukwila, Councilmember Joe McDermott was the overwhelming favorite of voters on Tuesday night. McDermott had 82% of the vote, ahead of Michael Robert Neher, 12%, and Goodspaceguy, 5%, both of whom reported raising no money for their campaigns.