An effort to raise private funds for the redevelopment of Seattle’s downtown waterfront with a new park promenade and other public spaces has passed $80 million, according to the nonprofit group in charge of the campaign.

Friends of the Waterfront Seattle held a news conference Thursday with outgoing Mayor Jenny Durkan and incoming Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell to tout a $5 million donation to the effort from Amazon.

Including that contribution, the campaign has raised $84 million, said Nicole Dansereau, a spokesperson for Friends of the Waterfront Seattle.

Friends of the Waterfront Seattle is supposed to raise $110 million for the redevelopment of the waterfront, according to an agreement with the city. Legislation passed by the City Council in 2019 included a payment schedule with a December 2024 deadline; the schedule has since been revised, with the deadline postponed by one year, Dansereau said.

The nonprofit is also trying to raise $90 million to support programs, security, social services and operations along the waterfront, said Dansereau said.

“We are highlighting Amazon’s initial contribution to the project because corporate leadership is critical to the success of this ambitious campaign,” Dansereau said in an email about the focus on the trillion-dollar company.

Seattle’s multiproject waterfront redevelopment plan was made possible by the 2019 removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. In addition to the promenade, projects include a new Alaskan Way, a new Pier 62 park, a new Seattle Aquarium pavilion and a new pedestrian connection to Pike Place Market.

The total budget for the plan is over $750 million, including the funds that Friends of the Waterfront Seattle is raising, plus city funds, state funds and $160 million from a special tax on downtown property owners.