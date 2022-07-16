Four candidates are vying to represent the 37th Legislative District, one of Washington’s most diverse, after state Rep. Kirsten Harris-Talley announced she would not seek a second term.

While all four are Democrats, and seeking elected office for the first time, the candidates — Andrew Ashiofu, Nimco Bulale, Emijah Smith and Chipalo Street — differ in their professional experience and advocacy backgrounds.

The 37th Legislative District represents Renton and the Central District, Beacon Hill and Seattle’s South End neighborhoods such as Rainier Valley.

After succeeding Eric Pettigrew in 2020, Harris-Talley announced in March she would not run again, citing a lack of integrity among state House Democrats in an essay for the South Seattle Emerald.

All four candidates said they would call for increased investment in public education and housing affordability, and say rebalancing a regressive tax code is part of the answer.

Two candidates — Ashiofu and Street — have worked at private companies while volunteering at community advocacy groups.

Ashiofu, a flight attendant for Delta, says his experiences as a front-line worker and being homeless and HIV-positive inform his worldview. Ashiofu is also the co-chair of the city of Seattle’s LGBTQ Commission and the King County Democrats’ DEI Committee.

Street has worked at Microsoft for over 14 years and currently is the principal program manager in the chief technology officer’s office, and is a board member at the Institute for a Democratic Future, which runs a Washington state political training program.

Bulale and Smith share backgrounds in nonprofits and community organizing and advocacy. Before starting her own consultancy, Bulale worked as an organizer and program manager for One America, a Washington-based immigrant and refugee-advocacy organization, and has worked with the city’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs.

Smith is currently the chief of staff at King County Equity Now, a pro-Black advocacy and policy organization. She also has advocacy experience in public education and health, and is president of the Mercer Middle School PTSA and a board member at the Tubman Center for Health & Freedom, a nonprofit that seeks to correct healthcare disparities.

Street and Smith have currently outpaced the other candidates in fundraising, with over $63,000 and $40,400 raised respectively, according to public records. Bulale and Ashiofu have raised, respectively, over $25,000 and over $16,900.

The candidates, their platforms

When Bulale moved to Seattle from Somalia as a child, it was the immigrant community and businesses in Rainier Beach and the Central District that welcomed her family. However, unable to afford to live in the area, her family moved to Burien at one point, showing Bulale how housing can disperse immigrant communities.

“We know that families up and down the I-5 corridor are being pushed out, and they can no longer afford to live in the communities that they built,” she said.

Ashiofu said though he was born in Houston and has family in Texas, he is often viewed as an immigrant because he was raised in Nigeria and went to college there. He had a front-seat view navigating the world of social services and healthcare in 2010 when a series of events threw his life into disarray.

Freshly kicked out after coming out to his family, Ashiofu moved to Chicago for a job with little more than a backpack and a suitcase. It was a fresh start, he thought, until two days before his start date the company filed for bankruptcy and rescinded the offer.

Without any support network or money, Ashiofu said, he became homeless. He landed in a public hospital after feeling sick and was hit with another surprise: an AIDS diagnosis. While treatments have improved since then, barriers still exist to receiving antiretroviral drugs, he said.

“We need people that have had the experiences and have advocated in that space to know what’s right for the people and solutions we need,” he said.

Smith said she has lived her entire life in the 37th District and saw firsthand as a student at Garfield High School how the war on drugs could decimate a community. That led to a career of policy advocacy and community organizing, she said, and teaching others about how bills become laws.

“We use the power of our voice to make meaningful changes in the community. How about we also use the power of the vote?” she said.

A specific win that Smith points to was being a part of the effort to purchase land for the Africatown Community Land Trust, which supporters say will provide affordable housing in the Central District while also supporting Black architects, planners and firms.

No one issue separates the 37th District from the rest, Smith said. Name a problem — like homelessness, public safety, food insecurity — and the South Seattle region has probably got it, she said.

In addition to better funding for education and stable housing, Smith said she also wants to see more mental health treatment and more revenue for the government, and intends to sponsor domestic-violence bills to increase state support services.

Both Ashiofu and Street said they wish the “missing middle” bill, which would have allowed duplexes or fourplexes on certain single-family lots, had passed, and want to take a closer look at zoning laws.

Street, who owns and rents out 10 housing units, said he is in favor of increased tenant protections, and is proof that landlords can treat their tenants well while running a profitable business.

When it comes to public safety, Street said police have to be a part of the equation, especially in responding to and investigating violent crime. However, that does not mean police should not be held accountable. While a student at Brown University, Street said he was once beaten by police so severely he had to be taken to the hospital before going to jail.

Bulale said another of her focuses is developing career paths for families in the 37th District, bolstering funding for apprenticeships and training so more young people have access to union jobs in the area. Bulale said she would also look to pass policies that have “an eye toward equitable development and affordability” and work with fellow legislators.