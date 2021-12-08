George Fleming, a groundbreaking Seattle legislator and Husky football legend, has died at age 83.

Fleming passed away Monday at his Seattle home, according to a statement released by his family Wednesday.

First elected to the state House in 1968, Fleming was elected two years later to the state Senate, becoming its second African American member and rising to chair the Senate Democratic caucus between 1980 and 1988.

Fleming represented Seattle’s 37th Legislative District for 22 years, with legislative accomplishments including creation of the state’s Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises and Housing Finance Commission. Fleming, who also ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor, retired from public office in 1991.

He also was a longtime advocate for creation of a holiday to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Senator Fleming led an incredible and awe-inspiring life that was dedicated to public service and advocacy for the underrepresented,” his family said in a statement.

Prior to entering politics, Fleming was a standout running back and kicker at the University of Washington from 1958 to 1960, helping the Huskies earn back-to-back Rose Bowl victories.

In an upset 44-8 Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin on Jan. 1, 1960, he piled up a 65-yard reception, a 55-yard punt return, a 53-yard punt return touchdown, a field goal and five extra points — earning co-player of the game honors for his efforts. A year later, he contributed a game-record 44-yard field goal in a 17-7 Rose Bowl upset of No. 1 Minnesota that secured the Huskies their first national title.

A two-time All-Coast honoree, Fleming was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 1961 American Football League draft. He played for the Raiders in 1961 and 1962 before moving north to participate for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League from 1963 to 1965 — leading the league in scoring as a kicker in his first CFL season. Fleming was inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame in 1980 and the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 2012, and was named a “Husky Legend” in 1998 as well.

Statements honoring Fleming poured in Wednesday from civic and political leaders, many of whom said they’d benefited from his advice and example over many decades.

“George Fleming was one of my childhood heroes scoring touchdowns in the Rose Bowl as a Washington Husky, and he was a hero to me in adulthood as he became a tireless public servant in the Legislature,” Gov. Jay Inslee said.

Ed Prince, a Renton City Councilmember who is Fleming’s nephew, said his uncle inspired him to go into elected office. “Before I even really truly knew what politics truly was I knew my uncle George helped people and that is something I wanted to do,” Prince said in an interview.

Seattle Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell said in a statement Seattle lost “a trailblazer and warrior” with Fleming’s passing, saying “he forged a trail of success that I followed. He never hesitated to help me, advise me and inspire me.”

Former King County Executive Ron Sims said in a statement Fleming was his mentor and “a true teacher in every way. My career as an elected official was shaped and molded by his advice and example.”

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray recalled in a statement that Fleming was a close mentor after she was elected to the state Senate in 1988.

“I saw up close and personal how he always worked for what was right — whether it was leading the effort to make Martin Luther King holiday a reality in Washington state, or championing ADA accessibility. He fought for his beliefs and his constituents,” Murray said.

Fleming is survived by Tina, his wife of 54 years; their daughters Sonja and Yemi; and five grandchildren.